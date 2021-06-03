Demi Moore's net worth 2024, earnings, modelling, endorsement deals

Demi Moore is a famous actress, model, and film producer. She is also a former songwriter. She is known for starring in numerous movies and television series, including The Hunchback of Notre Dame II, The Scarlet Letter, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and Corporate Animals. She has earned millions of dollars from her work. Discover Demi Moore's net worth and more about her today.

Demi Moore attends FX's Feud: Capote VS. The Swans New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images (modified by author)

Demi Moore's net worth is quite high. The actress, who is in her early sixties, has had a long-running career in the entertainment industry. She has pocketed large sums of cash for portraying various characters in numerous movies and television series.

Profile summary

Birth name Demi Gene Guynes Other names Demi Moore Gender Female Date of birth 11 November 1962 Age 61 years (as of 2024) Place of birth Roswell, New Mexico, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California and Hailey, Idaho, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Scorpio Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 5 in (165 cm) Weight 126 lb (57 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis, and Ashton Kutcher Children 3 Father Charles Harmon, Sr Mother Virginia (née King) Biological siblings 1 Half-siblings 3 Education Fairfax High School Profession Actress, filmmaker, model, and former songwriter Demi Moore's Instagram @demimoore X @justdemi Facebook @Demi Moore

Demi Moore's net worth in 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Demi Moore's net worth is $200 million as of 2024. The seasoned actress, filmmaker, model, and former songwriter has had a long-running career in the American entertainment industry. Discover why she is so rich today.

Why is Demi Moore worth so much?

The actress, filmmaker, model, and former songwriter is worth a lot because she has been in the entertainment industry for decades. She has managed to secure big acting, songwriting, and modelling gigs.

She was named the highest-paid actress in film in the mid-1990s. Did you know her debut acting gig was in the movie Choices in 1981? This means she has been in the American acting industry for over four decades!

Top-5 facts about Demi Moore. Photo: Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Quick overview of Demi Moore's rise to fame

Demi's riches make many people believe she was born with a silver spoon in her mouth. Far from it, she has a challenging upbringing.

Her parents separated before her birth. They were married for just about two months before calling it quits.

Born on 11 November 1962, Demi Moore's age is 61 years as of 2024. As a young girl, she faced various challenges, ranging from health problems such as cross-eyed and kidney dysfunctions.

Her eyes became better after two eye surgeries. Growing up, she dreamed of becoming a big star in the entertainment industry.

She went to Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. She dropped out of high school in her junior year. She pursued drama classes in Europe instead.

In 1981, she appeared in the movie Choices as Corri. She attained a commercial breakthrough in 1985 after appearing in the drama St Elmo's Fire. She has since starred in over 70 movies and TV shows.

Demi Moore's sources of wealth

Demi Moore has made her fortune from different sources. Below is a look at her streams of income.

Acting salaries

At the peak of her career as an actress, Demi Moore earned around $60 million in base salaries alone. She has been ranked among Hollywood's top actresses since the early 1990s.

She has starred in numerous acting gigs and received two Golden Globe nominations at various points in her career. She was once named the highest-paid film actress.

She made $12.5 million, the equivalent of approximately $20 million today, for her role in Striptease.

She also shaved her head bald for a role on G.I Jane and was paid $11 million for it. Some of her other most notable money deals are listed below.

$3 million for A Few Good Men

$5 million for Indecent Proposal

$6 million for Disclosure

$7 million for The Scarlet Letter

$7 million for The Juror

Modelling gigs

Besides acting, Demi has made a substantial amount of cash from modelling. At 16, she signed a modelling contract with Elite Modeling Agency.

Shortly after signing the deal, she flew to Europe for some modelling gigs. She walked on various fashion runways.

Although she has never opened up about the compensation packages she received as a model, it is known that she bagged wallet-fattening deals with renowned brands. Some of the top brands she has modelled for in the past are listed below.

Elle

Glamour

Grazia

Harper's Bazaar

Interview

InStyle

Rolling Stone

Marie Claire

Vanity Fair

Vogue

Film production

The actress has earned millions of dollars from film production. She has produced or co-produced the productions listed below.

Mortal Thoughts

Now and Then

If These Walls Could Speak

Austin Powers

G.I Jane

Feud

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Songbird

Please Baby Please

Brand endorsement deals

The actress and model has signed endorsement deals with some of the world's biggest brands. Some of the high-end brands she has worked with are listed below.

Diet Coke

Lux Soap

L'Oreal

Keds

Oscar Mayer

Jog Mate

Seibu Department Stores

Versace

Songwriting

The actress is a former songwriter. She co-wrote three songs with her ex-husband, Freddy Moore.

She also appeared in the music video for It's Not a Rumor, performed by Freddy's band, The Nu Kats.

To date, she receives royalty checks for her songwriting work. Did you know she sang in the films Bobby and One Crazy Summer?

How much did Bruce Willis pay Demi Moore? (divorce settlement)

The actress and filmmaker has been married three times in her life. Her ex-husbands are Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis, and Ashton Kutcher.

She was married to Bruce Willis on 21 November 1987, and the couple was blessed with three kids. The couple split on 24 June 1988.

The actress received $90 million in cash and real estate in her divorce settlement with Bruce Willis. She has made a fortune through her real estate transactions over the years.

What does Demi Moore spend her fortune on?

The model and actress can afford luxuries the ordinary person cannot. Below is a breakdown of some of the things she has spent her money on.

Houses

In 1990, the actress and her ex-spouse Bruce Willis spent $7 million for a 7,000-square-foot penthouse in Central Park's San Remo building in New York City.

The former lovebirds also bought a two-bedroom apartment in the same building. When they split, she retained the two properties.

The actress owns homes in Hailey, Idaho, and Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. She bought the Beverly Hills mansion in 2003 at $3.4 million. In 2015, she put up the New York City penthouse on sale and sold it two years later at $45 million.

Cars

Like many other celebrities, Demi owns a fleet of luxurious vehicles. Below is a list of some of the car models she owns and their approximate value.

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG - $200,000

Lamborghini Urus - $225,000

1967 Ford Mustang - unknown

Besides cars and homes, the actress is known for her love for shopping. She is known for shopping in high-end stores, especially for fashion items.

How rich is Bruce Willis?

Bruce Willis is Demi Moore's second ex-husband and the father to their three kids. He is a retired actor, producer, and musician with a net worth of $250 million.

Trivia

She was once engaged to Emilio Estevez.

She made history as the first actress to attain a $10 million salary mark.

Her doll collection is insured for $2 million.

She was inducted into the Hair Fan's Hall of Fame.

She used the pseudonym Vivianne Pollentier in her early modelling days.

Many people are curious about Demi Moore's net worth. Well, she is worth $200 million, most of which comes from her long-running Hollywood and modelling career.

