Bruno Mars net worth 2021: Is the singer a billionaire?

Bruno Mars has been dominating the airwaves for such a long time with hit songs and many awards. You can't think pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, hip hop and rock without thinking about him. With this much music success, one has to think about the millions he usually racks up every year. What is Bruno Mars net worth?

Bruno Mars tapes a Fuse episode for Z100's Jingle Ball at fuse Studios in New York City. Photo: Henry S. Dziekan III

Source: Getty Images

Peter Gene Hernandez is a Grammy-winning American singer, songwriter, record producer, musician and dancer. The singer is known for his stage performances and retro showmanship. He performs in a wide range of musical styles, including pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, hip hop, and rock.

Bruno Mars net worth 2021

Is Bruno Mars a billionaire now? No, he is not. However, he is one of the highest-earning musicians in the United States. How much is Bruno Mars net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $175 million as of 2021. He has made such a significant sum of money through his career as a record producer, singer, and songwriter.

How did Bruno Mars get so rich?

The singer got so rich through his successful career over the years. He is one of the most influential artists, having sold over 140 million albums. His Unorthodox Jukebox album earned him a lot of money as it featured top songs and sold more than 6 million copies.

Between 2013 and 2014, he earned around $156.4 million from music tours. Uptown Funk was one of his highest-earning songs. He also performed it at the Superbowl Half Time Show. Between 2017 and 2018, he got to tour for his 24K Magic album earning him a whopping $300 million.

How much money does Bruno Mars make a year? The money he makes annually varies from one year to another. For instance, in 2013 alone, the singer made around $38 million, excluding taxes and other expenses. This made him the 12th highest paid musician in the world.

His other earnings over the years have been as follows:

2014 - $60 million before taxation.

June 2016 to June 2017 - $40 million

June 2017 to June 2018 - $100 million

2018 - $50 million (54th spot on the Forbes list of 100 highest-paid celebrities)

Why is Bruno Mars so rich?

He is so rich, thanks to his successful music career and other money-making ventures. He started his career in 2004 by signing to Motown Records, where he met producer and songwriter, Phillip Lawrence who was signed to the same record label.

In 2006, Lawrence introduced him to Atlantic Records. In addition to his singing career, Bruno collaborated with Philip Lawrence and Ari Levine in record producing and songwriting. He released his debut single, Just The Way You Are, from Doo-Woops and Hooligans album.

The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, the album earned the title, the year's finest pop debut. This catapulted the singer to international stardom. Here is the breakdown of his music career:

Bruno Mars songs

Bruno Mars performs live on stage during the first day of the Wireless Festival at Hyde Park in London, England. Photo: Jim Dyson

Source: Getty Images

Talking to the Moon

That's What I Like

When I Was Your Man

Leave the Door Open

Just the Way You Are

The Lazy Song

It Will Rain

24K Magic

Treasure

Versace on the Floor

Finesse

Grenade

Locked Out of Heaven

Wake Up in the Sky

Count on Me

Marry You

Please Me

Runaway Baby

Chunky

Liquor Store Blues

Gorilla

Perm

Too Good to say Goodbye

Young Girls

If I Knew

Calling All My Lovelies

Straight Up and Down

Our First Time

Uptown Funk Formation

Don't Give Up

Moonshine

Albums

An Evening with Silk Sonic

Greatest Songs

24K Magic

Unorthodox Jukebox

The Lost Planet

Doo-Wop & Hooligans

It's Better If You Don't Understand

Brand endorsements

Apart from his professional music career, he also earns a decent amount of money from various sponsorship and endorsement deals. Some of them are as follows:

2013 - He tweeted a picture of himself using an electric cigarette to promote NJOY Electronic Cigarette Company.

2013 - Pepsi used Bruno's discography for their advertisement earning him around $4 million.

2014 - He teamed with three partners to launch Selvarey Rum, comprising Selvarey White, Panamanian Rums, and Selvarey Cacao.

The singer makes a reasonable sum of money from his social media accounts, such as his self-titled YouTube channel and Instagram account. His Instagram account, brunomars, has over 23.3 million followers, while his YouTube channel, Bruno Mars, has 31.7 million subscribers.

Through these two platforms, he makes the following:

$43,861 to $73,101 per sponsored post from Instagram

$23.6k to $376.8k per month through his self-titled YouTube channel

Awards and nominations

Recording artist Bruno Mars poses in the press room during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

The American singer has received various awards and nominations throughout his career thanks to his talent, hard work and commitment. Here are the highlights of his award and nominations

American Latino Media Arts Award

American Music Awards

ASCAP Pop Music Awards

ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards

ARIA Music Awards

APRA Music Awards

BBC Music Awards

BET Awards

BER Hip Hop Awards

Billboard Latin Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Touring Conference and Awards

BreakTudo Awards

Bravo Otto

Brit Awards

BT Digital Music Awards

Channel V Thailand Music Video Awards

Echo Awards

Daytime Emmy Awards

Primetime Emmy Awards

Fonogram Awards

GAFFA Awards (Denmark)

Grammy Awards

Hollywood Walk of Fame

iHeartRadio Titanium Awards

Japan Gold Disc Award

Juno Award

LOS40 Music Awards

Lunas del Auditorio

Make-A-Wish Foundation

MelOn Music Awards

MuchMusic Video Awards

Myx Music Awards

NAACP Image Awards

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards'

Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards'

People's Choice Awards

Radio Disney Music Awards

RTHK International Pop Poll Awards

Soul Train Music Awards

UK Music Video Awards

Virgin Media Music Awards

House and cars

Just like many other stars and celebrities, Bruno leads a pretty incredible life. This is seen in his travels, expensive dinners, and designer outfits. The singer has also spent a significant sum of money on his homes and vehicles.

House

A side view of Bruno Mars house. Photo: @brunomars

Source: Instagram

At one point, the singer owned a 4-bedroom 4,124 square-foot house in Honolulu, valued at $3.1 million. Later, he sold the home and upgraded to a-9,000-square-foot home in Los Angeles. He bought the house for $6.5 million. Some of the top features in this house are:

12 car garage

A wine cellar

Bar

A sauna

A steam room

An infinity pool

An entire wing for his sibling's kids

Cars

While most people might consider a 12 car garage to be wildly excessive, it comes in handy for his wide range of automobiles. His car collection is estimated to be worth not less than $1.6 million. Some of the cars in his collection entail:

Rolls-Royce - $289,000

Cadillac STS - $72, 000

Cadillac Allante - $54, 000

Lamborghini Huracan - $219,780 to $274,390

Classic Ford Mustang - $26,670

Bruno Mars net worth has grown steadily over the years, thanks to his consistency and hard work. While growing up, he struggled with many adversities, but that didn't hinder him from becoming a star. He has been among the top 10 best artists over the years.

