Bruno Mars net worth 2021: Is the singer a billionaire?
Bruno Mars has been dominating the airwaves for such a long time with hit songs and many awards. You can't think pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, hip hop and rock without thinking about him. With this much music success, one has to think about the millions he usually racks up every year. What is Bruno Mars net worth?
Peter Gene Hernandez is a Grammy-winning American singer, songwriter, record producer, musician and dancer. The singer is known for his stage performances and retro showmanship. He performs in a wide range of musical styles, including pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, hip hop, and rock.
Bruno Mars net worth 2021
Is Bruno Mars a billionaire now? No, he is not. However, he is one of the highest-earning musicians in the United States. How much is Bruno Mars net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $175 million as of 2021. He has made such a significant sum of money through his career as a record producer, singer, and songwriter.
How did Bruno Mars get so rich?
The singer got so rich through his successful career over the years. He is one of the most influential artists, having sold over 140 million albums. His Unorthodox Jukebox album earned him a lot of money as it featured top songs and sold more than 6 million copies.
Between 2013 and 2014, he earned around $156.4 million from music tours. Uptown Funk was one of his highest-earning songs. He also performed it at the Superbowl Half Time Show. Between 2017 and 2018, he got to tour for his 24K Magic album earning him a whopping $300 million.
How much money does Bruno Mars make a year? The money he makes annually varies from one year to another. For instance, in 2013 alone, the singer made around $38 million, excluding taxes and other expenses. This made him the 12th highest paid musician in the world.
His other earnings over the years have been as follows:
- 2014 - $60 million before taxation.
- June 2016 to June 2017 - $40 million
- June 2017 to June 2018 - $100 million
- 2018 - $50 million (54th spot on the Forbes list of 100 highest-paid celebrities)
Why is Bruno Mars so rich?
He is so rich, thanks to his successful music career and other money-making ventures. He started his career in 2004 by signing to Motown Records, where he met producer and songwriter, Phillip Lawrence who was signed to the same record label.
In 2006, Lawrence introduced him to Atlantic Records. In addition to his singing career, Bruno collaborated with Philip Lawrence and Ari Levine in record producing and songwriting. He released his debut single, Just The Way You Are, from Doo-Woops and Hooligans album.
The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, the album earned the title, the year's finest pop debut. This catapulted the singer to international stardom. Here is the breakdown of his music career:
Bruno Mars songs
- Talking to the Moon
- That's What I Like
- When I Was Your Man
- Leave the Door Open
- Just the Way You Are
- The Lazy Song
- It Will Rain
- 24K Magic
- Treasure
- Versace on the Floor
- Finesse
- Grenade
- Locked Out of Heaven
- Wake Up in the Sky
- Count on Me
- Marry You
- Please Me
- Runaway Baby
- Chunky
- Liquor Store Blues
- Gorilla
- Perm
- Too Good to say Goodbye
- Young Girls
- If I Knew
- Calling All My Lovelies
- Straight Up and Down
- Our First Time
- Uptown Funk Formation
- Don't Give Up
- Moonshine
Albums
- An Evening with Silk Sonic
- Greatest Songs
- 24K Magic
- Unorthodox Jukebox
- The Lost Planet
- Doo-Wop & Hooligans
- It's Better If You Don't Understand
Brand endorsements
Apart from his professional music career, he also earns a decent amount of money from various sponsorship and endorsement deals. Some of them are as follows:
- 2013 - He tweeted a picture of himself using an electric cigarette to promote NJOY Electronic Cigarette Company.
- 2013 - Pepsi used Bruno's discography for their advertisement earning him around $4 million.
- 2014 - He teamed with three partners to launch Selvarey Rum, comprising Selvarey White, Panamanian Rums, and Selvarey Cacao.
The singer makes a reasonable sum of money from his social media accounts, such as his self-titled YouTube channel and Instagram account. His Instagram account, brunomars, has over 23.3 million followers, while his YouTube channel, Bruno Mars, has 31.7 million subscribers.
Through these two platforms, he makes the following:
- $43,861 to $73,101 per sponsored post from Instagram
- $23.6k to $376.8k per month through his self-titled YouTube channel
Awards and nominations
The American singer has received various awards and nominations throughout his career thanks to his talent, hard work and commitment. Here are the highlights of his award and nominations
- American Latino Media Arts Award
- American Music Awards
- ASCAP Pop Music Awards
- ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards
- ARIA Music Awards
- APRA Music Awards
- BBC Music Awards
- BET Awards
- BER Hip Hop Awards
- Billboard Latin Music Awards
- Billboard Music Awards
- Billboard Touring Conference and Awards
- BreakTudo Awards
- Bravo Otto
- Brit Awards
- BT Digital Music Awards
- Channel V Thailand Music Video Awards
- Echo Awards
- Daytime Emmy Awards
- Primetime Emmy Awards
- Fonogram Awards
- GAFFA Awards (Denmark)
- Grammy Awards
- Hollywood Walk of Fame
- iHeartRadio Titanium Awards
- Japan Gold Disc Award
- Juno Award
- LOS40 Music Awards
- Lunas del Auditorio
- Make-A-Wish Foundation
- MelOn Music Awards
- MuchMusic Video Awards
- Myx Music Awards
- NAACP Image Awards
- Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards'
- Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards'
- People's Choice Awards
- Radio Disney Music Awards
- RTHK International Pop Poll Awards
- Soul Train Music Awards
- UK Music Video Awards
- Virgin Media Music Awards
House and cars
Just like many other stars and celebrities, Bruno leads a pretty incredible life. This is seen in his travels, expensive dinners, and designer outfits. The singer has also spent a significant sum of money on his homes and vehicles.
House
At one point, the singer owned a 4-bedroom 4,124 square-foot house in Honolulu, valued at $3.1 million. Later, he sold the home and upgraded to a-9,000-square-foot home in Los Angeles. He bought the house for $6.5 million. Some of the top features in this house are:
- 12 car garage
- A wine cellar
- Bar
- A sauna
- A steam room
- An infinity pool
- An entire wing for his sibling's kids
Cars
While most people might consider a 12 car garage to be wildly excessive, it comes in handy for his wide range of automobiles. His car collection is estimated to be worth not less than $1.6 million. Some of the cars in his collection entail:
- Rolls-Royce - $289,000
- Cadillac STS - $72, 000
- Cadillac Allante - $54, 000
- Lamborghini Huracan - $219,780 to $274,390
- Classic Ford Mustang - $26,670
Bruno Mars net worth has grown steadily over the years, thanks to his consistency and hard work. While growing up, he struggled with many adversities, but that didn't hinder him from becoming a star. He has been among the top 10 best artists over the years.
Source: Yen Ghana