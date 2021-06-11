Bruno Mars' net worth 2024: Is the singer a billionaire?

Bruno Mars has been dominating the airwaves for decades. The American singer is known for his wonderful hit songs, many awards, iconic stage performances, and retro showmanship. With such music success, one has to think about the millions he racks up annually. This article unveils Bruno Mars' net worth, how he became super wealthy, his assets, and more.

Bruno Mars wearing eyeglasses, a hat, and necklaces. Photo: @brunomars (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bruno Mars is a multi Grammy-winner. He performs in various musical styles, including pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, hip-hop, and rock. Read about the singer's net worth in-depth below, including some of his business investments.

What is Bruno Mars' net worth in 2024?

American singer-songwriter and record producer has an alleged net worth of $175 million and is among the highest-earning musicians in the US.

How much money does Bruno Mars make a year?

His music earnings vary each year. The singer made $38 million before taxes and expenses in 2013, making him the 12th highest-paid musician in the world. The following year, he made a $60 million pre-tax income. What's more, Bruno Mars earned $100 million between 2017 and 2018 and bagged $50 million a year later.

How much does Bruno Mars' house cost?

Bruno bought a palatial $6.5 million Studio City Home in California in 2015. The 9,000-square-foot property features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. He used to live in a $3.1 million four-bedroom home in East Honolulu, Hawaii, where he made several appearances. The singer later sold it and upgraded to the Studio City Home.

Bruno Mars' cars

The singer cruises the latest automobile brands and vintage cars. Some of the cars he has in his collection entail:

Rolls Royce Phantom - $450,000

Lamborghini Huracan EVO - $396,000

Cadillac Escalade - $77,000

1987 Cadillac Allante - $54,000

Cadillac CTS Coupe - $20,000

Bruno Mars sitting down for a photoshoot (L) and standing in front of a jet (R). Photo: @brunomars (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Bruno Mars have a private jet?

Bruno Mars named his jet the Mars Rider. It is a Gulfstream G550 worth around $42 million. The plane can fly nonstop for 12 hours, accommodates 24 passengers, and has numerous onboard features, including a kitchen and sleeping area.

How did Bruno Mars make so much money?

Bruno Mars has built most of his wealth from his music career earnings. As one of the world's most influential artists, he has sold over 140 million albums.

Peter Gene Hernandez (alias Bruno Mars) was born on October 8th, 1985, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to parents who loved music and performed in shows together.

His parents exposed him to music at a young age, and after their divorce, the then-12-year-old Bruno and his brother went to live with their father. Their dad was not rich, so they often lived in impoverished conditions.

Bruno Mars finished high school and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music after being noticed by a producer during one of his Elvis impersonations.

The singer started his career in 2004 at Motown Records under producer-songwriter Phillip Lawrence. In 2006, Lawrence introduced Bruno to Atlantic Records, and the duo began collaborating with Ari Levine in writing, recording, and producing music.

Bruno Mars' albums

His Unorthodox Jukebox album sold over 6 million copies, and between 2013 and 2014, Bruno earned around $156.4 million from music tours. Between 2017 and 2018, he went on tour for his 24K Magic album and earned a whopping $300 million. Here is a list of Bruno Mars' albums:

An Evening with Silk Sonic

Greatest Songs

24K Magic

Unorthodox Jukebox

The Lost Planet

Doo-W*op & Hooligans

It's Better If You Don't Understand

Bruno Mars' former house in Hawaii. Photo: @Forbes (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Bruno Mars' songs

Uptown Funk (2016) is one of his highest-earning songs, and Bruno Mars even performed it at the Superbowl Half-Time Show. Here is a list of the singer's top-charted songs:

Just the Way You Are

Grenade

The Lazy Song

Talking to the Moon

Marry You

It Will Rain

Count On Me

Locked Out of Heaven

When I Was Your Man

Treasure

Gorilla

Young Girls

24K Magic

That's What I Like

Versace on the Floor

Chunky

Runaway Baby

Bruno Mars' business investments

Bruno has made numerous endorsement deals over the years and invested his money wisely. Here are some of his notable business investments:

In 2013, Bruno signed on as an investor with NJOY, a privately owned electronic cigarette company. In March 2023, Altria Group, which sells Marlboro cigarettes in the US, bought NJOY for about $2.75 billion.

He invested in Chromatik (a company that creates digital versions of sheet music) during its early days as a startup. TakeLessons, an ed-tech company, purchased the company in 2017 for an undisclosed amount after raising over $7 million in funding.

In 2014, Bruno became a co-owner of SelvaRey Rum, an LA-based rum company founded that same year by brothers Marc Gold and Seth Gold and their brother-in-law, Robert Herzig.

Under designer Ricky Regal, the musician released a 70s-inspired sportswear line with Lacoste in March 2021, entitled Lacoste x Ricky Regal.

Bruno Mars' YouTube channel

Bruno Mars makes millions of US dollars by uploading songs on his YouTube channel, which has 37.5 million subscribers and over 20 billion views. The page also has a store section, where he sells CDs and other merchandise.

Bruno Mars poses for the camera (L) and rides in a black car (R). Photo: @brunomars (modified by author)

Source: UGC

List of Bruno Mars' awards

The American singer has received various awards and nominations throughout his career. Here are some of the awards he has won:

3 TEC Awards

3 Pollstar Awards

3 NRJ Music Awards

3 MTV Video Music Awards Japan

3 Fonogram Awards

3 MTV Europe Music Awards

3 GAFFA Awards (Denmark)

4 MTV Video Music Awards

5 Teen Choice Awards

7 NAACP Image Awards

9 iHeartRadio Music Awards

9 BET Awards

11 New Music Awards

11 American Music Awards

12 Soul Train Music Awards

13 RTHK International Pop Poll Awards

14 ASCAP Pop Music Awards

15 Grammy Awards

A side view of Bruno Mars' Sun City Home. Photo: @brunomars

Source: Instagram

Why is Bruno Mars so rich?

He is wealthy because he sets clear career goals and only commits to projects he is excited to work on so he doesn't burn out. Bruno's primary income sources are album sales, tours, online streaming platforms, and business investments.

Bruno Mars' net worth increased rapidly once he became famous. The singer believes success feels better when it's something you genuinely want and worked hard for.

Yen.com.gh shared an article on LeBron James' net worth, salary, and related topics. The NBA star made his professional debut in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Today, he is the only player in NBA history to record at least 34,000 points, 9,000 rebounds, and 9,000 assists. With a net worth of $480 million, he is considered one of the wealthiest basketballers worldwide.

Source: YEN.com.gh