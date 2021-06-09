Margot Kerr: 5 things you didn’t know about Steve Kerr's wife

Margot Kerr is an American celebrity spouse. She is the wife of Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr, an accomplished figure in the NBA. He has taken home three championships as a head coach and five titles as a player with the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs.

Margot and Steve have been together since their days as university students. She has been a supportive wife and a loving mother all the years. Even though her life, career, and personality seem to be overshadowed by her spouse's popularity, she is also an accomplished woman.

5 things you didn’t know about Margot Kerr

While Steve's accomplishments on the court are well documented, not much is publicly known about the love of his life, Margot Kerr. Here are the top 5 things you probably didn't know about her.

1. Margot met Steve on a blind date while in college

Steve and Margot Kerr met for the first time in 1985 during their sophomore year at the University of Arizona. The two were set up by a mutual friend, Bruce Frasier, who was Steve's basketball teammate. Bruce thought that the two would get along quickly because they were nerdy.

2. She was born in the United States

Margot was born in 1967 in Tucson, Arizona, USA. How old is Margot Kerr? Margot Kerr age is 54 years, even though she has not revealed the month and date she was born. She was born and raised in a family with an academic background.

Her mother, Karen Brennan, is a poet, author and professor. On the other hand, her father was an expert in the Middle East and the Arab world, and this earned him the job of President of the American University of Beirut in Lebanon. He served for 17 months before being assassinated by Islamic terrorists in 1984.

3. Kerr travelled a lot to support her husband's career

Steve Margot Kerr husband struggled a lot to find a job after he graduated from the University of Arizona. He moved around from Phoenix to Cleveland and Orlando in search of a stable career. Margot accompanied him through all his travels.

All the travelling came to a halt after landing a spot on the Chicago Bulls during the 1992 and 1993 season. In 1999, he relocated to Texas after being acquired by San Antonio Spurs. It was a relieving moment for Margot, even though she had grown accustomed to being on the move.

4. Margot is a mother of three

Steve Kerr wife Margot is the mother of three lovely children, Nick, Maddy and Matthew. Their eldest son, Nick, has followed in his father's footstep. He was a coaching intern at Cal, but he is currently a first-year member of the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff.

Her second-born child, Maddy, plays volleyball at Cal. In 2013, she made the All-Pac -12 freshman first team. In terms of personality, she has taken more after her mother than her dad. While her father was competitive in sports, her mother is competitive in life.

Her last born child, Matthew Kerr, has chosen a different path from the rest of the family members. He prefers reading and writing to undertaking sporting activities.

5. She is not active on social media

Margot is not active on any social media platform. However, she engages with her fans and followers through he husband's social media accounts. In 2014, the couple participated in an online Ice Bucket Challenge after a nomination to do so by coach Sean Miller. They got an ice-cold bucket of water doused on them and uploaded it on YouTube.

Margot Kerr is a living example of the saying that behind every successful man, there is a woman. Right from their college days, she has been at the forefront, helping her husband gain stability in the sports arena. Yet, even with great fame and wealth, she has not ceased to offer her unwavering support.

