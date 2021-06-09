Some people waltz into great fortunes, while some have to work, sweat, and sometimes get bruised to get lucky with fame and money. Jay Cutler net worth is a product of his footballing abilities and determination despite a series of career-threatening injuries and other setbacks.

Nothing comes easy in a sporting career, and Cutler chose arguably one of the most challenging sport to prove his worth. At the age of three, he was already showing interest in sport and would watch Monday night with his father. The duo practised together when they could until he got the chance to train with a real team with his father's help.

Cutler played in his school’s football team as the starting quarterback for three years and helped his team win a state championship cup without a loss. He amassed considerable wealth during his active days in sports and continues to enjoy the proceed till date.

What does Jay Cutler do for a living?

Jay is a former American football quarterback. With his reputation in the field, his career started professionally when he was drafted into the National Football League in 2006. The Denver Broncos picked him and signed a six-year deal worth about $48 million.

The Denver Broncos already had a starting quarterback, Jake Plummer, before Jay got there. It took him a little while to overtake Jake as the starting quarterback for the team.

How did Jay Cutler join the Bears? His boyhood club was the Chicago Bears in the NFL. The Denver Broncos granted his request to be traded to the Chicago Bears in 2009. He agreed to two years deal that was worth $30 million with his favourite club.

A career-threatening injury marred his time at the Chicago Bears in 2010. However, this did not stop him from getting a seven-year contract extension with the team in 2014.

Jay's net worth and his sources of wealth

Jay Cutler had a lucrative career with the National football league. What is Jay Cutler's net worth? Jay Cutler net worth as of 2021 is estimated at $30 million. Below is a breakdown of how he amassed his wealth:

Football playing

The former quarterback Jay Cutler's salary by year accumulated over the course of his 12-year career up to around $127 million. He rejected a sportscasting job with Fox after his one year contract at Miami Dolphins ended in 2018.

How much did Jay Cutler make with the Bears? The professional player accumulated over $54 million in salary during his time with the Chicago Bears. Interestingly, he was the highest-earning quarterback in the football league in the 2014/2015 season.

Cutler's career ended in 2017 after a $2 million buyout clause in his contract was triggered. He indulged himself with a sportscasting job at Fox Sports after announcing retirement from football.

However, he after he got to sign a one-year deal with Miami Dolphins. The team had lost their dependable quarterback to a gruelling injury and needed a replacement urgently. Jay’s deal with them was allegedly worth $10 million.

Public speaking

Apart from amassing his wealth from playing football, Cutler also talks football. He has a profile on Athletespeakers.com where he charges $100,000 or more to speak at any event. The 38-year-old football retiree is not currently associated with any endorsement deal with any brand.

Jay Culter net worth vs Kristin Cavallari

Jay Cutler Bears married his heartthrob, Kristin Cavallari, in 2013. The union was blessed with three children: Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. Jay Cutler wife, Kristin, is almost as successful as him. She is a popular reality TV star and businesswoman.

Kristin owns a popular fashion brand known as Uncommon James and a children clothing line, Little James. She also has an estimated net worth of $30 million accumulated from her successful acting career and fashion businesses.

Unfortunately, Jay and Kristin were married until April 2020, when they decided to go their separate ways for personal reasons. Kristin started a reality show, Very Cavallari, about herself, family, and business life. Cutler often features on this show as well.

After their divorce, Jay claimed 50 per cent of her business, Uncommon James Brand, because it was established while they were still married. Kristin does not find it funny nor acceptable because she reportedly started the company without any financial input from her ex-husband.

The couple’s divorce is still ongoing. Their individual net worths may be slightly altered after the judge passes a verdict on their assets.

Jay Cutler net worth is significantly impacted due to his incredibly successful career in the world of American football. His net worth is as impressive as his career, and this is not surprising as he was one of the best during his playing days.

