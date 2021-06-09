Ex-Man United star Timothy Fosu-Mensah storms Ghana for vacation; photo drops

Former Manchester United defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, is in Ghana for holidays

The Bayer Leverkusen player arrived in Ghana not too long ago and has already started photo ops

Dutch-born Fosu-Mensah has said he is happy to be in Ghana

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, is in the country for holidays after a long season in Europe with German Bundesliga giants, Bayer Leverkusen.

The former Manchester United player becomes the second Europe-born Ghanaian to arrive in Ghana for the summer holidays after a successful campaign.

Fosu-Mensah left the England-based team, Manchester United famed as the Red Devils in January 2021 after five seasons in the English Premier League.

Last season, he made six appearances in the Bundesliga, having moved to Germany in the second transfer window.

His arrival in Ghana could spark reports of a possible nationality switch due to his omission from the Holland squad for the 2021 Euros which kicks off on Friday, June 11.

Fosu-Mensah can decide to play for Ghana by applying for a nationality switch at FIFA.

