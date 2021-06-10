- Tsotetsi Sithole cried when he learned that his wife had given birth to ten babies in the hospital

- He asked South Africa to be patient and that the babies will be introduced to the nation when the time is right

- Initial reports by the government caused a lot of confusion when they said that they could not confirm the birth of the ten babies but confirmation soon followed

Tsotetsi Sithole, the husband of Gosiame Thamara Sithole said that he had cried when learned that his wife had given birth to ten babies.

He also said that South Africa would be able to see the babies when the time is right and right now the babies are very sensitive.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole's husband Tsotetsi cried when he learned that his wife had given birth. Photo credit: @OlumoRocktv, @VOCfm

Source: UGC

Due to the rare birth of ten babies at once the babies were born premature and quite small. The human body is normally meant to carry one baby according to IOL.

When the time is right

Tsotetsi wants to give the doctors space and time to treat the babies with the care they need. He appealed to South Africa to be patient until the babies are ready to be discharged.

Confusion over whether mom gave birth or not

YEN.com.gh reported that a recent statement made by a government spokeswoman, Phumla Williams, revealed that government has no evidence that a Gauteng woman named Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to 10 babies at once.

"The government has been unable to verify the authenticity of these births at any of our facilities," reads part of a statement made by Williams.

Mzwandile Masina, the ANC Ekurhuleni Regional Chairperson also wrote:

"My office & our Dept. of Social Dev. have been searching for the family who allegedly gave birth to 10 kids today. Apparently, they from Tembisa & we wanted to assist as a city. "

Can @IOL provide some info on this story? Or has mainstream media degenerated into a fake news factory?"

The truth is revealed

According to his tweet, government officials have been able to track down the family that welcomed 10 babies into the world earlier this week and in doing so, broke a world record.

"Dear @mirriamp we’ve found the family and we are informed babies are well. I will share the information with National Gov, I know we were a joke yesterday when Gov was genuinely looking for family. Some of our local comrades have been assisting this family. So we are good OK."

