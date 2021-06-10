South Africans to hold national baby shower for 10 miracle babies born recently

- A hashtag was born after a Gauteng woman gave birth to a whopping 10 babies in one go at a Pretoria hospital amazing many people earlier this week

- #NationalBabyShower has been trending all day today as many people pledge to gift the lucky couple with much-needed gifts for the ten bundles of joy

- Many people have also called on the government to step up and help the family out as the children will probably cost the couple a ton of money

South Africans recently joined hands on social media to help the couple who recently welcomed an amazing ten bundle of joys into their family all in one day at a Pretoria hospital earlier this week.

All-day long today, #NationalBabyShower has been trending as various kind South Africans pledged to buy baby goodies and other stuff for the seven boys and three girls who all came into the world recently.

Mzansi wants to have a baby shower for the miracle babies

Mzansi stands together to welcome the miracle

Using the now viral hashtag, many South Africans have promised to buy nappies, milk and all the other things little babies and their parents need to have a comfy stay on the outside of the womb. Read a few of their comments below:

@HonourableHloni said:

"National Baby Shower is being organised for the 10 babies from that Tembisa couple (Mmarena le Mokgalabje). I hope Baby City doesn't hijack the concept & shut everybody out like KFC did with that national wedding.#NationalBabyShower"

@thobekiletoh said:

"#NationalBabyShower when are we presenting gifts?We are here for the baby shower cake"

@Snwapz1 said:

"Guys come on, who agrees R10 for 10 babies. Like this tweet if you like the idea. So that the family don't suffer financially"

Cleared up confusion

Mzwandile Masina, ANC Ekurhuleni Regional Chairperson and Mayor of Ekurhuleni, has taken to Twitter to shed some light on his earlier statement that there was no evidence to prove that a Gauteng mom had birthed 10 babies in a Pretoria hospital.

According to his tweet, government officials have been able to track down the family that welcomed 10 babies into the world earlier this week and in doing so, broke a world record.

"Dear @mirriamp we’ve found the family and we are informed babies are well. I will share the information with National Gov, I know we were a joke yesterday when Gov was genuinely looking for family. Some of our local comrades have been assisting this family. So we are good OK."

