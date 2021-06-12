Joachim Löw bio, wife, salary, net worth, teams coached

Joachim Löw is a former football player who became a coach 16 years after his field career. He has coached different German football teams since his coaching career began in 1994. Due to his German roots and hard work, Joachim rose a bit quickly up the ranks to stardom.

Joachim Löw is a -turned-manager. Famous across the globe for his exceptional coaching skill, he led his team to their 4th World Cup victory in 2014. Currently, he is reputed as one of the longest-serving managers for Germany's national team.

Profile summary

Full name: Joachim Löw

Joachim Löw Date of birth: 3rd of February, 1960

3rd of February, 1960 Place of birth : Schönau im Schwarzwald, Western Germany

: Schönau im Schwarzwald, Western Germany Nationality : German

: German Profession : Football player and coach

: Football player and coach Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Daniela

: Daniela Height : 1.82 meters

: 1.82 meters Weight : 75 kilograms

: 75 kilograms Net worth: $22 million

Background information

Joachim was born into a family of Roman Catholics in Schönau, south-west Germany. He is the oldest of four brothers and was an altar boy in his early life. Born on the 3rd of February, 1960, Joachim Low's age is 61 years.

Joachim Löw is a German name, and its pronunciation in German differs from other languages. For example, Joachim Löw pronunciation in German sounds yoa-kim-luv, although most people pronounce it as spelt in English.

Unfortunately, he lost his dad while still very young, leaving him with his mother, Hildegard, and his younger siblings: Christopher, Marcus, and Peter.

At the age of 17, Löw completed his school education before starting an apprenticeship as a wholesaler. Nevertheless, his passion for football was already evident. By the time Joachim was 18 years old, he had won his first contract in professional football.

Löw started his playing career in 1978 with the second division of Bundesliga club SC Freiburg. He joined VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga in 1980, but establishing himself in the starting lineup was challenging. As a result, he managed to play four matches before leaving the club.

Moreover, in the 1981/1982 season, Löw played 24 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt before he went back to SC Freiburg. Out of the 34 matches that he played, he scored eight goals. He also played for other clubs like Karlsruher SC before concluding his playing career in Switzerland. There, he played for FC Schaffhausen and FC Winterthur.

Is Joachim Löw married?

Yes, he is married. Joachim Löw and Daniela Löw dated for eight years before they eventually tied the knot in 1986. Nevertheless, the most surprising aspect is that they do not have a child despite their long and happy life as a couple.

Joachim Löw's teams coached

Löw's coaching career started with FC Winterthur, even though he was still playing then. He also served as FC Frauenfeld's player and coach. Other teams and clubs coached include:

VfB Stuttgart

He assisted head coach Rolf Fringer at VfB Stuttgart. After Fringer got the opportunity to coach the Switzerland national team, Löw's contract was reviewed, and he served as the caretaker manager on the 14th of August, 1996.

He was later confirmed as the permanent manager and held the position until the 21st of May, 1998. During Löw's time as the head coach, his team performed excellently. At the 1996/97 Bundesliga season, the team finished in fourth place, and in 1998, they reached the final stage of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

Fenerbahçe and Karlsruher SC

Later in 1998, Löw joined the Turkish club Fenerbahçe before managing Karlsruher SC on the 25th of October, 1999.

Joachim has also managed clubs such as Adanaspor, Wacker Innsbruck, and Austria Wien before moving to Germany.

German national football team

Who does Joachim Low coach? He currently coaches Germany. So, how long has Joachim Low managed Germany? He has been managing the team for 17 years. Löw started with a two-year contract when he assisted coach Jürgen Klinsmann between 2004 and 2006 before his confirmation as the man in charge.

In his first game as the head coach, the national team played a friendly match against Sweden in Gelsenkirchen and ended it in a 3-0 win.

Interestingly, he also led his team to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2008 with wins over the Republic of Ireland and San Marino. However, at the tournament, Germany lost to Spain in a 1-0 match during the final game on the 29th of June, 2008.

Why is Joachim Low leaving?

Although his contract as head coach of the German team ought to expire in 2022, it was reviewed due to the team's poor performance at the 2018 World Cup. The German Football Association (DFB) confirmed that he would step down as head coach in 2021.

In his speech, the outgoing coach said:

I’m taking this step very consciously, full of pride and with gratitude, but still with the same motivation for the upcoming European Championship. Pride, because it is something very special for me and an honor to be engaged for my country. And because I have been able to work with the best players in the country for almost 17 years.

Following this, the president of DFB, Fritz Keller, mentioned that Joachim's successor would be announced soon.

How much is Joachim Löw's worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joachim Low's net worth is estimated at $22 million. As Germany's football team manager, he also earns $5 million as salary yearly.

Joachim and social media

Despite being loved by many, it is surprising that Joachim does not have any social media account. He believes it's unsafe for people to share their private details with unknown people on social media. Löw speaks of social media as a potential danger to its users.

While he does not ban his squad from using social media sites, he stands aloof with it. Sharing his belief, he said:

For me, it is utterly incomprehensible how people share their private life, from truly confidential and intimate things, indiscriminately with thousands or even millions of people.

I myself have just heard that my lawyer had to lock pages that someone has run under my name. The fact that someone can make something like that under a false name is already indicative of the whole system.

Periodically, however, fans have not stopped sharing Joachim Low's memes and pictures on these social media platforms. In fact, there are pages opened in honour of him.

Joachim Löw has enjoyed a beautiful career since he entered the sports industry. He has also recorded excellent results since he started coaching clubs. Although he is resigning from coaching his current team, fans look forward to his next moves.

