Dave Bautista net worth 2021, WWE earnings, salary, movies, endorsements

Dave Bautista is an American actor, retired professional wrestler, former mixed martial artist, and bodybuilder. He became famous during his time in the WWE where he was a fan favourite. He is also well-known for his acting career, most notably for playing the character Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, a Marvel Cinematic Universe production. He has had a great professional career that has amassed him an impressive net worth. Do you know what Dave Bautista net worth is?

David Michael Bautista Jr. was born on 18th January 1969 in Washington, D.C and is of Greek and Filipino descent. He grew up in a poor neighbourhood where a life of crime was the norm. However, his rocky start did not prevent him from becoming the huge success that he enjoys today.

His life experiences before he became an actor have greatly impacted his presence on screen. Although it took a while to gain momentum, when he started, he is now one of the most famous actors in the world and has been in several great entertainment projects.

What is Dave Bautista net worth in 2021?

Every movie star has their own path to fame. One of them is transitioning from other careers into acting. While this is not an easy feat, some people have made it work, and Dave Bautista is one of them. So, How rich is Dave Bautista? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dave Bautista net worth in 2021 is a whopping $16 million.

Although he is quite a successful actor, his career as a wrestler and the many endorsements he does have contributed to this considerable figure. Take a look at his journey and how it has all boosted his net worth.

WWE journey

In 1999, Bautista began his career as a wrestler and signed with WWE (then known as WWF). He picked the stage name Batista and made his way to the top from 2002. By 2010, he was a six-time world champion.

He held the World Heavyweight Championship for 282 days, which is the longest reign in the history of the championship. He left the WWE during this time citing that he did not like the direction that the company was taking.

When he left WWE in 2010, Bautista attended a mixed martial event and stated that he would be embarking on an MMA career. He made his MMA debut against Vince Lucero and won the fight by technical knockout.

In January 2014, Bautista returned to confront the then WWE World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton. However, he quit again in June after Triple H denied him a shot at the Championships.

During this time, his acting career had already started gaining momentum. However, even after he branched into acting, Bautista still makes some comebacks to the WWE to compete as one of the show’s biggest stars.

The WWE is known for paying its fighters generously. Therefore, Bautista’s impressive career earned him good money that greatly contributed to Bautista's net worth.

Acting

Many stars have tried to make the transition from the ring to the big screen, however, many do not make it. For Bautista, the transition was far from easy, but he made it and has starred in massive projects. He has built himself a brand new fanbase of fans who love his movies.

Bautista has appeared in many great films. However, the biggest character he has played is Drax the Destroyer from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. This is the role that most of his new fans recognize him from.

He has appeared in all of the successful Guardians of the Galaxy movies. His character has even appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (one of the highest-grossing movies of all time).

Outside the MCU, the major projects that he has starred in include Blade runner 2049, and James Bond’s Spectre. He is also set to appear in Dune, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Thor: Love and Thunder, and the Knives Out sequel. These are great movies that will elevate the performer even higher and he is well on his way to becoming an A-lister.

Here are the movies and television shows that he has also appeared in:

Relative Strangers

My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done?

Wrong Side of Town

House of the Rising Sun Ray

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

The Man with the Iron Fists

Riddick Diaz

Guardians of the Galaxy Drax the Destroyer

L.A. Slasher

Spectre

Heist

The Boss

Kickboxer: Vengeance

Marauders

The Warriors Gate

Bushwick

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

2048: Nowhere to Run

Blade Runner 2049

Avengers: Infinity War

Hotel Artemis

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Final Score

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Avengers: Endgame

Stuber

Escape Plan: The Extractors

My Spy

Smallville

Head Case

Neighbours

Chuck

TripTank

What We Do in the Shadows

Undertaker: The Last Ride

Home Movie: The Princess Bride

See

Endorsements

While his wrestling and acting careers have contributed significantly to the WWE Dave Bautista's net worth, the endorsements that he does have also contributed a good portion of his wealth

The Smirnoff campaign featured the performer in several commercials, and it is safe to say that it earned him a good income. His presence ensured that his fans noticed the brand and probably bought it. Fans are excited to see which brands their favourite performer will partner with next.

The actor was also very outspoken about his support for Joe Biden in the days leading up to the US Election. He called Donald Trump a "pretend tough guy" and even starred in an ad campaign for Joe Biden.

Dave Bautista net worth Forbes is an impressive $16 million that has fans wondering how he got it. Well, not only is Bautista one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but he is also an actor whose fame is still growing. On top of that, he has partnered with brands that pay well for ad campaigns. Are you still wondering how he got so rich?

