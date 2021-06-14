From Krobo Odumase to England - The inspiring story of Thomas Teye Partey

. Thomas Partey is one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment

. Born in Krobo Odumase, he is regarded as one of the highest-paid players in the world

. Partey's humble beginning has inspired lots of young talents in Ghana

Arsenal star, Thomas Teye Partey is one of the talented Ghanaian football stars making the nation proud in Europe.

Partey is arguably the best Ghanaian midfielder in the last three years and one of the best middlemen in the world.

The 28-year-old box-to-box midfielder isn't from a rich home but he has managed to make good use of his talent and he is one of the richest football stars in the world.

He is one football star who doesn't like showing off on social media but when he does it, he does it with class.

He started his playing career for the local side, Tema Youth but with sheer determination, he now plies his trade for one of the biggest clubs in Europe, Arsenal.

Born in Krobo Odumase, Partey was a product of the local club, Odometah's youth ranks.

He signed with Atlético Madrid in 2011 and was subsequently moved to the reserves a year later.

On 10 March 2013, Partey was called up to the main squad for the match against Real Sociedad.

However, he remained unused in the eventual 0–1 home defeat.

On 12 July, 2013, Partey was loaned to Mallorca, freshly relegated to the second level.

On 18th August in the same year, he made his professional debut, in a 0–4 away defeat against Sabadell.

Partey scored his first professional goal on 15th September 2013, netting his side's second of a 2–2 draw at Hércules.

On 27th July 2014, Partey joined La Liga side Almería on a loan. He made his debut in the competition on 23 August, starting in a 1–1 home draw against Espanyol.

Partey scored his first goals in the main category of Spanish football on 11 April 2015, netting a brace in a 3–0 home win against Granada.

Partey made his first team debut for Atlético Madrid on 28th November 2015, replacing Luciano Vietto in a 1–0 home win against Espanyol.

On 2nd January of the following year, he scored his first league goal for the club, netting the game's only strike in a home success over Levante.

On 28th May, he played in the UEFA Champions League Final against Real Madrid, replacing Koke in the 116th minute as his side lost on penalties.

Partey signed a contract extension with Atlético Madrid through 2022 on 14 February 2017.[

On 31st October, he scored his first European goal with a long-range strike to equalise at home to Qarabağ in a 1–1 draw in the Champions League group game; he became the first African to score in the competition for Atlético.

Following his impressive performances for the club, he was rewarded with another contract in March 2018, this time until 2023.

On 16th May, he played in the 2018 UEFA Europa League Final, as his side won 3–0 against Marseille.

On 1st September, 2019, Partey came on as a late substitute and netted the match's winner in the last minute of the game, as Atlético came back from 2–0 down to win the game by 3–2 against Eibar.

He marked his 100th La Liga appearance for Los Rojiblancos with a man-of-the-match performance in a 0–0 draw against Real Madrid in the Madrid derby four weeks later.

Despite leaving Atlético at the beginning of the 2020–21 season, Partey made enough appearances at the start of the season to become eligible for a winner's medal as Atlético won La Liga that year

