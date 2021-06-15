Football fans in Ghana will be able to stream every match of the UEFA Euro 2020, which runs from 11 June to 11 July 2021, on Showmax Pro.

Euro traditionally produces outstanding football, with many of the world's leading players given a grand stage.

This year will see Portugal defending their title against France, Belgium and England who are all ranked higher, and will be playing with high expectations from fans.

While there will be spectator limits in place in all 11 host cities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tournament, Showmax Pro viewers have unlimited access to the action as it happens and can live stream UEFA Euro 2020 matches on their phones using the Showmax app, or online at www.showmax.com.

How to watch UEFA Euro 2020 matches on your mobile phone

What is Showmax Pro?

Launched in 2020, Showmax Pro bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

What else is on Showmax?

Other live sports available on Showmax Pro include all the English Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games as well as a wide range of live sports events including athletics, professional boxing and the world’s biggest marathons.

Sport documentaries available on Showmax include HBO’s gripping golfing documentary Tiger; What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali; and Klopp: The Inside Story.

How to watch Showmax on your phone

Subscribe to www.showmax.com.

Download the Showmax App on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Sign up with your email and password and start watching!

