Week 39 of the Ghana Premier League has come to an end successfully

Hearts and Kotoko maintain top two spots with victories over Medeama and Inter Allies respectively

There are six games remaining to finish the current season

Asante Kotoko’s victory over Inter Allies completed the round of games on Matchday 39 in the Ghana Premier League to set up a mouth-watering end to the 2020/21 campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Inter Allies 3-2 to go level on points with Hearts of Oak, who had defeated Medeama SC 2-0 twenty-four hours earlier at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Both teams have 53 points but the Phobians remain top of the table on goal difference.

Hearts, Kotoko win, Great Olympics and Medeama drop points as Ghana Premier League race gets hotter

Chasing pack Great Olympics and Medeama all dropped points with defeats to King Faisal and Hearts of Oak respectively.

Elmina Sharks defeated Eleven Wonders in controversial circumstances after the away side had a goal wrongly disallowed.

Bechem United shocked Berekum Chelsea after beating them 2-0 despite going into the game with a 5-0 win over King Faisal a week ago.

Aduana Stars compounded Liberty Professionals misery in the ongoing campaign after cruising to a 2-0 victory in Dormaa with Karela United recording the same score line against Legon Cities in Anyinase.

WAFA fought back to draw 1-1 with Dreams FC in Sogakope as Ebusua Dwarfs suffered a 1-0 defeat to Ashantigold in Obuasi.

Match Day 29 results

Elmina Sharks 2-1 Eleven Wonders

King Faisal 1-0 Great Olympics

Bechem United 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

WAFA 1-1 Dreams FC

Ashantigold 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Aduana Stars 2-0 Liberty Professionals

Karela United 2-0 Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak 2-0 Medeama SC

Inter Allies 2-3 Asante Kotoko

