Lionel Messi has now beaten his rival Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of goals scored from free kicks.

The Barcelona superstar netted his 57th set piece during Argentina’s 1-1 draw with Chile at the ongoing Copa America.

The 33-year-old delivered a superb curler into the corner in the 33rd minute to put the Albiceleste into the lead.

Chile equalized from a rebounded penalty kick Messi’s former teammate Arturo Vidal before Eduardo Vargas tucked in the rebound with his head.

The game should have been buried as the Argentine missed several scoring chances. Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez failed to beat Claudio Bravo twice.

Lionel Messi scored his 57th free kick, he is now one above his biggest rival Ronaldo. Photo by Thiago Ribeiro and UEFA

Stuttgart striker Nicolas Gonzalez also missed three chances on goals as the Argentines paid dearly for the

On the other hand, Ronaldo will be in Portugal’s starting line up when they take on Hungary and the Juventus star could get the competition going with Messi if he scores from a set piece

