There is no society without crime; we are not in heaven - IGP jabs critics

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has responded to criticisms from the general public over the growing insecurity in the country.

Responding to the critics and some security analysts calling for his resignation, the IGP said there is crime everywhere even in heaven.

According to him, even in developed countries, crime rate is high just like the recent spate of crime is not peculiar to Ghana.

Speaking to journalists after his team visited the residence of the late Police Constable General, Emmanuel Osei, he said Ghanaians should lower their expectations from the police.

here is no society in the world where there is no crime.... the only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven,” James Oppong-Boanuh said.

IGP's ultimatum

Meanwhile, the IGP James Oppong-Boanuh, has threatened to withdraw his men from escorting bullion vehicles if armoured vans are not provided.

According to him, the Association of Bankers is expected to provide fortified armored vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021.

In a statement issued by the Police Service, the provision of fortified armored vans has been agreed upon with the Association of Bankers.

The call follows Monday morning’s armed attack on a bullion van at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra that cost the life of a policeman and a trader.

IGP's request impossible

Dr. Richmond Atuahene, a banking consultant has stated that the directive by the Inspector General of Police ordering banks to purchase better bullion vans by the end of June is impossible.

James Oppong Boanuh has told banks in the country to acquire fortified bullion vans to cart cash across the country by June ending or have the police withdraw their escort duties for them.

It comes on the back of the killing of an officer who was escorting a bullion van carrying cash at James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021.

