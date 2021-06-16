Ewan Mcgregor net worth 2021: earnings, divorce, Star Wars salary
Some actors have become famous for their continuously successful acting careers. Others gain fame for appearing in certain highly-regarded franchises. Despite being recognized for his other works, Ewan's appearance on the Star Wars powerhouse was beneficial for his glory and financial wellbeing. Ewan McGregor net worth shot to the rooftop thanks to his appearance on the franchise.
Is Ewan McGregor a US citizen? No, he is not. He is a talented Scottish film and TV actor with several successful shows in his name. This has earned him quite the fame and a good balance in his bank accounts.
How much is Ewan McGregor net worth?
Ewan McGregor Celebrity Net Worth is estimated to be around $25 million as of 2021. However, Ewan McGregor net worth Forbes is not publicly known. He has made such a significant sum of money from his successful career in the film industry. He has appeared in numerous highly-grossing films, TV shows and musicals over the years. The actor makes around $ 5.2 million per year.
How much does he make per movie? On average, the actor earns about $3 million per movie. He also makes $1.2 million per year for various endorsement deals. He is known for advertising for Davidoff Adventure cologne and Belstaff clothes.
How did Ewan McGregor make his money?
He has made this wealth thanks to his hard work, diligence, commitment to his career and unmatched talent. Before his graduation, he had landed a leading role in the Lipstick on Your Collar mini-series. He gained fame, recognition, and more mini-series roles like in Scarlet and Black and Being Human from this role.
He gained appeal to a broader audience after appearing in Shallow Grave. He gained international recognition after being cast in Trainspotting by Danny Boyle. The film is recognized as the best Scottish film and one of the best films in Britain ever made.
Film
- Being Human
- Shallow Grave
- Blue Juice
- Trainspotting
- The Pillow Book
- Emma
- Brassed Off
- Nightwatch
- The Serpent's Kiss
- A Life Less Ordinary
- Desserts
- Velvet Goldmine
- Little Voice
- Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
- Rogue Trader
- Eye of the Beholder
- Tube Tales
- Anno Domini
- Nora
- Moulin Rouge!
- Black Hawk Down
- Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
- Solid Geometry
- Down with Love
- Young Adam
- Faster
- Big Fish
- Robots
- Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith
- Valiant
- The Island
- Stay
- Stormbreaker
- Scenes of a Sexual Nature
- Miss Potter
- Cassandra's Dream
- I, Lucifer
- Incendiary
- Deception
- Angels & Demons
- I Love You, Phillip Morris
- The Men Who Stare at Goats
- Amelia
- The Ghost Writer
- Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
- Jackboots on Whitehall
- Beginners
- Perfect Sense
- Fastest
- Haywire
- Salmon Fishing in Yemen
- The Impossible
- Jack the Giant Slayer
- August: Osage County
- A Million Ways to Die in the West
- Son of a Gun
- Mortdecai
- Last Days in the Desert
- Miles Ahead
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Jane Got a Gun
- Our Kind of Traitor
- American Pastoral
- T2 Trainspotting
- Beauty and the Beast
- Zoe
- Christopher Robin
- Doctor Sleep
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Birds of Prey
- The Birthday Cake
- Pinocchio
Television
- Lipstick on Your Collar
- Scarlet and Black
- D*ggin Around
- Kavanagh QC
- Karaoke
- Tales from the Crypt
- ER
- The Polar Bears of Churchill with Ewan McGregor
- Long Way Round
- Long Way Down
- The Battle of Britain
- Ewan McGregor: Cold Chain Mission
- Bomber Boys
- The Corrections
- Hebrides: Islands on the Edge
- Doll & Em
- Highlands: Scotland's Wild Heart
- Fargo
- Long Way Up
- Halston
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Theatre
- Little Malcolm and His Struggle Against the Eunuchs
- Guys and Dolls
- Othello
- The Real Thing
Is Conor McGregor related to Ewan? No, he is not. Ewan is a British actor, while Conor McGregor is a mixed martial artist from Ireland.
Ewan McGregor Star Wars salary and other earnings
How much did Ewan McGregor make for Star Wars? The actor is estimated to have made $7 million for Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of Sith. However, there is no reliable information on the sum he made for Episode I and Episode II.
Some of his other film earnings are:
- $1 million for Mortdecai
- $1.2 million for Last Days in the Desert
- $1.5 million for Miles Ahead
- $3.6 million for Jane Got a Gum
Ewan McGregor divorce
On 19th January 2018, the actor filed for divorce from his wife, Eve Mavrakis, a French-Greek Jewish production designer citing irreconcilable differences. The three-year divorce was finalized on 13th August 2020, bringing their 22-year marriage to an end. Obviously, Ewan McGregor before the divorce was wealthier than now.
During the settlement, she was given the following:
- A $6.6. million home
- Her jewellery
- A bank account with $500,000
- Five cars
- A portion of royalties from movies he starred in while married
- $15,000 per month child support
- $36,000 per month in spousal support
House, cars, and bikes
The actor lives a lavish lifestyle thanks to his net worth gained through years of hard work. This is seen in the house he owns, his automobiles and the bikes in his name. In 2002, Ewan and his now ex-wife bought a home in Los Angeles, California, valued at $1.9 million. It was a home for Eve and Ewan McGregor before the divorce.
He is fond of driving expensive vehicles. Some of his cars are:
- $47,000 - Ford Mustang
- $25,000 - Mini Cooper
- $14,500 - BMW R1150GS Adventure motorcycle
- $25,000 - Toyota Prius
The actor owns more bikes than cars. His collection has the following:
- BMW R1150GS
- BMW R1200GS
- A Moto Guzzi V7 Sport
- A 2002 VII Sport
- A 1974 Eldorado Police Bike
- A 2002 V11 Le Mans Tenni
- A 1980 Honda Gold Wing
- A Ducati SuperSport
- A Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Anyone who has had the pleasure of watching one of Ewan McGregor’s films agrees that he is a phenomenal actor. Even though he has not landed many box office busting blockbusters, Ewan McGregor net worth is proof of his great earnings.
