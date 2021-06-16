Ewan Mcgregor net worth 2021: earnings, divorce, Star Wars salary

Some actors have become famous for their continuously successful acting careers. Others gain fame for appearing in certain highly-regarded franchises. Despite being recognized for his other works, Ewan's appearance on the Star Wars powerhouse was beneficial for his glory and financial wellbeing. Ewan McGregor net worth shot to the rooftop thanks to his appearance on the franchise.

Ewan McGregor arrives at the premiere of Disney's 'Christopher Robin' at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Axelle

Is Ewan McGregor a US citizen? No, he is not. He is a talented Scottish film and TV actor with several successful shows in his name. This has earned him quite the fame and a good balance in his bank accounts.

How much is Ewan McGregor net worth?

Ewan McGregor Celebrity Net Worth is estimated to be around $25 million as of 2021. However, Ewan McGregor net worth Forbes is not publicly known. He has made such a significant sum of money from his successful career in the film industry. He has appeared in numerous highly-grossing films, TV shows and musicals over the years. The actor makes around $ 5.2 million per year.

How much does he make per movie? On average, the actor earns about $3 million per movie. He also makes $1.2 million per year for various endorsement deals. He is known for advertising for Davidoff Adventure cologne and Belstaff clothes.

How did Ewan McGregor make his money?

He has made this wealth thanks to his hard work, diligence, commitment to his career and unmatched talent. Before his graduation, he had landed a leading role in the Lipstick on Your Collar mini-series. He gained fame, recognition, and more mini-series roles like in Scarlet and Black and Being Human from this role.

He gained appeal to a broader audience after appearing in Shallow Grave. He gained international recognition after being cast in Trainspotting by Danny Boyle. The film is recognized as the best Scottish film and one of the best films in Britain ever made.

Film

Actor Ewan McGregor of the television show 'Fargo' speaks onstage during the FX portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Being Human

Shallow Grave

Blue Juice

Trainspotting

The Pillow Book

Emma

Brassed Off

Nightwatch

The Serpent's Kiss

A Life Less Ordinary

Desserts

Velvet Goldmine

Little Voice

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Rogue Trader

Eye of the Beholder

Tube Tales

Anno Domini

Nora

Moulin Rouge!

Black Hawk Down

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Solid Geometry

Down with Love

Young Adam

Faster

Big Fish

Robots

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Valiant

The Island

Stay

Stormbreaker

Scenes of a Sexual Nature

Miss Potter

Cassandra's Dream

I, Lucifer

Incendiary

Deception

Angels & Demons

I Love You, Phillip Morris

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Amelia

The Ghost Writer

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

Jackboots on Whitehall

Beginners

Perfect Sense

Fastest

Haywire

Salmon Fishing in Yemen

The Impossible

Jack the Giant Slayer

August: Osage County

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Son of a Gun

Mortdecai

Last Days in the Desert

Miles Ahead

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Jane Got a Gun

Our Kind of Traitor

American Pastoral

T2 Trainspotting

Beauty and the Beast

Zoe

Christopher Robin

Doctor Sleep

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Birds of Prey

The Birthday Cake

Pinocchio

Television

Ewan McGregor attends the 'American Pastoral' Premiere during the 12th Zurich Film Festival in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Lipstick on Your Collar

Scarlet and Black

D*ggin Around

Kavanagh QC

Karaoke

Tales from the Crypt

ER

The Polar Bears of Churchill with Ewan McGregor

Long Way Round

Long Way Down

The Battle of Britain

Ewan McGregor: Cold Chain Mission

Bomber Boys

The Corrections

Hebrides: Islands on the Edge

Doll & Em

Highlands: Scotland's Wild Heart

Fargo

Long Way Up

Halston

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Theatre

Little Malcolm and His Struggle Against the Eunuchs

Guys and Dolls

Othello

The Real Thing

Is Conor McGregor related to Ewan? No, he is not. Ewan is a British actor, while Conor McGregor is a mixed martial artist from Ireland.

Ewan McGregor Star Wars salary and other earnings

How much did Ewan McGregor make for Star Wars? The actor is estimated to have made $7 million for Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of Sith. However, there is no reliable information on the sum he made for Episode I and Episode II.

Some of his other film earnings are:

$1 million for Mortdecai

$1.2 million for Last Days in the Desert

$1.5 million for Miles Ahead

$3.6 million for Jane Got a Gum

Ewan McGregor divorce

Eve Mavrakis and Ewan McGregor attend the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

On 19th January 2018, the actor filed for divorce from his wife, Eve Mavrakis, a French-Greek Jewish production designer citing irreconcilable differences. The three-year divorce was finalized on 13th August 2020, bringing their 22-year marriage to an end. Obviously, Ewan McGregor before the divorce was wealthier than now.

During the settlement, she was given the following:

A $6.6. million home

Her jewellery

A bank account with $500,000

Five cars

A portion of royalties from movies he starred in while married

$15,000 per month child support

$36,000 per month in spousal support

House, cars, and bikes

The actor lives a lavish lifestyle thanks to his net worth gained through years of hard work. This is seen in the house he owns, his automobiles and the bikes in his name. In 2002, Ewan and his now ex-wife bought a home in Los Angeles, California, valued at $1.9 million. It was a home for Eve and Ewan McGregor before the divorce.

He is fond of driving expensive vehicles. Some of his cars are:

$47,000 - Ford Mustang

$25,000 - Mini Cooper

$14,500 - BMW R1150GS Adventure motorcycle

$25,000 - Toyota Prius

The actor owns more bikes than cars. His collection has the following:

BMW R1150GS

BMW R1200GS

A Moto Guzzi V7 Sport

A 2002 VII Sport

A 1974 Eldorado Police Bike

A 2002 V11 Le Mans Tenni

A 1980 Honda Gold Wing

A Ducati SuperSport

A Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Anyone who has had the pleasure of watching one of Ewan McGregor’s films agrees that he is a phenomenal actor. Even though he has not landed many box office busting blockbusters, Ewan McGregor net worth is proof of his great earnings.

