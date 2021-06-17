Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Anang joins English League side Stevenage FC

Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Anang is joining English League side Stevenage FC

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Joseph Anang, has joined English League Two outfit Stevenage on a season-long loan from Premier League side West Ham United.

The 21-year-old signed a one-year loan deal at the Boro as he expects to earn regular playing time with his chances at the Hammers very minimal due to competition from first-team goalkeepers Lukasz Fabianski, Darren Randolph, and David Martin.

Anang has been the number one shot-stopper at the youth team, helping West Ham United win the Premier League Two Division II league in 2020.

Source: Twitter

After completing his move to Stevenage, the budding goalkeeper expressed delight in the next stage of his career.

“I am excited to be here,” he said. “Stevenage are a big club in League Two with good coaching staff and great fans. I am very happy and cannot wait to get started,” added the Ghanaian shot-stopper.

“Stevenage’s style of play is something that attracted me to the Club. I learnt a lot last season in the Premier League 2, and now I am looking forward to learning more in League Two."

“The Gaffer has told me what he expects from me, and that he has put his faith in me. Now, I have the opportunity to prove what I can do to the manager, coaching staff and the fans.”

Joseph Anang has represented England at the youth level but he is eligible to play for Ghana at the senior level.

Source: Yen Ghana