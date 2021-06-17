Ghanaian footballer Kevin Prince Boateng dazzles as EURO 2020 pundit for German TV ARD

K.P Boateng is relishing new found job as a sports analyst

Ghana’s World Cup star K.P Boateng to find new club after EURO 2020

Kevin Prince Boateng has become an overnight favourite on German T.V screens with his razor-sharp analysis of the ongoing Euro 2020 championship.

The German-born Ghanaian was named a member of the ARD for EURO 2020 in May and made his debut during the competition’s opening game between Italy and Turkey.

Boateng will be working throughout the summer as a football pundit.

Having played in Italy and Turkey, the 34-year-old revealed it was too early to pick the Azzuris as overwhelming favourites.

“I'm not totally enthusiastic in judging this success because the Turks have never cornered the Azzurri," Boateng said

"One cannot praise Mancini's defense too much precisely because it has never been "tested" in the match. They had Zero dangers."

"We saw a good structure, a decent match, but against an opponent who was not present. I am happy that Italy has won, I am happy for the fans, but for the final judgments we have to wait for other tests.”

The 2010 World Cup star is currently unattached after parting ways with Italian serie B side AC Monza at the end of the season.

He has been linked with clubs in the Major League Soccer in the United States of America, but he will be making a decision over his future at the end of EURO 2020.

In other news, Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Anang has joined English League two outfit Stevenage on a season-long loan from Premier League side West Ham United.

The 21-year-old signed a one-year loan deal at the Boro as he expects to earn regular playing time with his chances at the Hammers very minimal due to competition from first-team goalkeepers Lukasz Fabianski, Darrren Randolph and David Martin.

Anang has been the number one shot-stopper at the youth team, helping West Ham United win the Premier League Two Division II league in 2020.

