Arsenal star Thomas Partey finally opens up on reason for setting up foundation

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has shared why he decided to set up a foundation

The Thomas Partey Foundation is to support the dreams of underprivileged players

He unveiled the foundation in Odamase Krobo

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Arsenal and Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, has disclosed the reason behind the establishment of the Thomas Partey Foundation.

The midfielder whose journey started from Odumase Krobo, his hometown, to the playing fields of Madrid and now to the biggest league in the world, the English Premier League, did not attain these feet easily and wants to help the less privileged realize their dreams of becoming footballers.

The Thomas Partey Foundation was unveiled on Monday, June 12, 2021, after the midfielder featured for the Black Stars in the friendly against Ivory Coast on Sunday.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey reveals reason for setting up foundation. Souyrce: Twitter/ @ThomasParteyFo1

Source: Twitter

“Well, I think everyone will understand why this foundation is made or unveiled today. Because knowing where you come from, how hard it is to get to where I am without help is very difficult,” he told Accra-based radio station Joy FM.

“So this foundation is made to make all the young ones with the talent to be able to reach where they want to reach – give them the opportunity that they deserve, the opportunity most of us did not get – some of my friends did not get when we were young – so that they’ll be able to be someone or more than me in the future,” he added.

Partey started his football career in Odumase Krobo where he played for Juvenile club Krobo Youth before moving to Ashaiman, a suburb of Ghana’s capital to play for Revelation FC.

He then made his senior football debut for Tema Youth before moving to Spain to play for Atletico Madrid.

In other sports news, Kevin Prince Boateng has become an overnight favourite on German T.V screens with his razor-sharp analysis of the ongoing Euro 2020 championship.

The German-born Ghanaian was named a member of the ARD for EURO 2020 in May and made his debut during the competition’s opening game between Italy and Turkey.

Boateng will be working throughout the summer as a football pundit.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News