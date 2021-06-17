• Young Ghanaian actress, Maame Serwaa, has stunned fans with a new video

• She is seen behaving like a model and happily moving her body up and down

• Fans cannot keep calm over Maame Serwaa as some have observed how grown she has become in the past months

The latest video of Kumawood star, Maame Serwaa, showing how grown she has become in the past few months has stunned fans.

Maame Serwaa is now a big girl judging by her pretty looks and overall appearance in the video.

She wore a long wig and paced up and down behaving like a professional model.

The actress definitely liked what she was doing as it was written all over her.

Fans react

The video has garnered some reactions from fans with some of them using emojis to convey their thoughts.

Kingsley, for instance, along with wide-eyed emojis, commented “nice”:

kingsleysekyere5gmail.com4: “Nice.”

Pretty Vee also had her own opinion about Maame Serwaa:

p_retty_vee: “Eiii what a breast .. chai.”

Ruddy, Kobby, and many others used emojis.

Social media activities

The 21-year-old Kumawood star has been on low key for some time now on social media.

YEN.com.gh’s checks reveal that since August 2020, Maame Serwaa has been off Instagram after a post she made to celebrate her birthday.

YEN.com.gh cannot say if that is her personal decision or if there is a reason for staying away.

