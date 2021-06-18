Deputy Black Stars captain Thomas Partey launches the Thomas Partey Foundation

The Arsenal star is to give back to society through the foundation

The Thomas Partey Foundation was unveiled in his hometown of Odumase-Krobo

Arsenal and deputy Ghana captain Thomas Partey successfully launched his Foundation in his hometown of Odumase-Krobo on Monday.

The Black Stars midfielder outdoored the foundation on Monday, June 14, 2021, as his way of giving back to society and the less privileged.

The 27-year-old is interested in transforming the lives of people in his native after realizing his dream of becoming a professional football despite having to go through the hard way to fulfil his potential.

The Thomas Partey Foundation will not only support the underprivileged in society but it will also support community projects as well help in building infrastructures.

Partey started his football career in Odumase-Krobo where he played for Krobo Youth, before leaving to Ashaiman to continue his football development at Revelation FC.

He proceeded to Tema Youth before a move abroad to join Atletico Madrid.

He joined Arsenal last summer on transfer deadline day for £45million.

