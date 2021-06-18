Ghana coach C.K Akonnor has explained why Fatawu Issahaku missed the team's friendlies

Akonnor said he is amazed by the youngster's talent

Fatawu Issahaku could make his Ghana debut in the next international assignment

Our manifesto: This is what YEN, com. gh believes in

Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has explained the reason behind Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's no-show during the double international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast.

The talented youngster failed to make his Black Stars debut despite being included in the team for the trip to Rabat and in Cape Coast.

"I am amazed by Issahaku’s talent and I was hoping he comes on in the last 10 minutes against Ivory Coast but from the way the game was going, I couldn’t," explained C.K Akonnor.

Black Stars coach reveals reason for not playing talented youngster Fatawu Issahaku in friendlies. Source: Twitter/ @Cafonline

Source: Twitter

“I have had a chat with him and he is already happy to be part of the Black Stars," he added.

Issahaku, tipped as the next big star of Ghanaian football would have to wait for the next international assignment to be handed a shot at his debut.

“He has a great future and he is the hope for the future and I wish him the best of luck," the coach said.

The 19-year-old has reportedly signed for Liverpool after an outstanding U-20 Cup of Nations with the Black Satellites.

He was named Most Valuable Player as Ghana won the competition for the third time.

In other sports stories, YEN.com.gh reported Captain of the senior national team of Ghana, Andre Ayew has said his final goodbyes to Swansea City in an emotional video released on social media.

Swansea's top scorer last season with 17 goals admitted it was difficult to leave after two successful stints with the Welsh club.

The 31-year-old singlehandedly led the Swans to the final of the English Premier League Promotion play-offs but lost to Brentford as their dreams of a return to the topflight fell apart.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh