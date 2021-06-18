Gyakie shows off 'wild' dancing skills in a new video; fans cheer her on

Gyakie has shown off her dancing skills in a new music video

The official music video for Whine was directed by Michael Dzamesi

Fans praised Gyakie for her exceptional dancing skills in the video

In addition to setting international records, Ghanaian singer Gyakie is pretty good at dancing.

In the Michael Dzamesi-directed video for the song Whine, off her SEED EP, she shows off a few of her dancing moves.

Gyakie shows off her 'wild' dancing skills in a new video; fans cheer her on. Photo source: screenshot

The video has attracted a lot of remarks. Find below a sample of comments.

Bernard Okyere Lartey: "I won’t talk much ,,, jxt waiting for sumtin bigger Ur uniqueness is so surreal ❤️,, Gyakie my mind dey for u but this time around u aa taken us to different levels."

Pinax Gh: "They Said they See Rihanna In Gyakie, i Told them I See Gyakie in Rihanna "

Odartey GH TV: "Gyakie is the Ghanaian female artiste who will bring the Grammy to Ghana Mark it"

Kuldoxy: "Gyaaakiiiiee! Finally, d wait has come 2 an end. Where is my "FOREVER" generation??? Here is another one!"

Solomon Amoasi: "I quite remember telling DJ advisor that Gyakie is gonna blow because the first time I heard her voice on radio, it was so ear soothing and lovely . RIP Dj advisor , #Don't push me , I'll go my self . YOUR GIRL MADE IT !!!

HelloVybes: "“Forever” Queen Gyakie Has Taking Ghana Music To Another Level Cos She “Whine” Them Like No Other. Grammys Settings Go Higher"

Watch the video below.

Source: Yen.com.gh