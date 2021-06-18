Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru joins Belgium giants Anderlecht

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has joined Belgium giants Anderlecht

Majeed Ashimeru signed a four-year deal with the top-flight club

The Black Stars midfielder is set to wear the Number 18 jersey at the Belgium club

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Majeed Ashimeru has joined Belgium Jupiler Pro League giants RSA Anderlecht on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell.

The 23-year-old playmaker signed a four-year deal that will keep him at the club until June 2025.

Ashimeru earlier joined the Purple and White in January on loan and after impressing the technical team he was handed a permanent deal.

Sporting Director Peter Verbeke explains why they were convinced in handing the Ghanaian a deal.

"Despite a difficult integration due to COVID-19 and an injury, Majeed has shown in his best moments what he can teach us. He has an excellent vista and passing, coupled with speed and infiltration ability, interesting qualities to give our midfield a little extra bring the following seasons," he told the club's official website.

The former WAFA player featured 12 times, scoring twice before the 2020/21 season came to an end.

He has been given the number 18 jersey.

