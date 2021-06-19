Ghana Music Awards UK 2021: academy members, submissions, date

After cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ghana Music Awards UK is back now. It facilitates an environment for collaboration and cultural exchange. The event also celebrates Ghanaian artists residing in Ghana and the United Kingdom.

Ghana Music Awards UK 2020 nominations are set to present awards in 33 votings and two honorary categories. The awards will recognize all the works released between 1st April 2020 and 31st March 2021.

Ghana Music Awards UK academy members

The organizers of the Ghana UK music awards 2021 unveiled the members made of nine individuals. Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 team will be lead by Freddie Annan. The other academy members include:

Confidence Haugen

Mark Darlington

Ato Brown Anderson

Valentine Nyann

Ludwig

Teddy Abrokwa

Kweku Manko

Kweku Ibrahim Badu

The primary duty mandated to the nine members is helping the board to shortlist the nominees as well as selecting some of the Gh music award winners.

Ghana Music Awards UK submissions

Ghana Music Awards UK organizers began accepting submission on 25th May 2021. The deadline for the submission is 22nd June 2021. For Ghana music awards 2020, voting will be done online through the Ghana Music Awards UK's official website. Voting will also be done through selected mobile networks.

Artists or their representatives are expected to submit their work through the official website under submissions. The categories nominated for the awards are:

1. Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste Of The Year

2. Hiplife/Hip Hop Song Of The Year

3. Highlife Song Of The Year

4. Highlife Artiste of The Year

5. Gospel Song Of The Year

6. Gospel Artiste Of The Year

7. Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Of The Year

8. Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year

9. Afrobeats Artiste of The Year

10. Afrobeats Song of The Year

11. The Best Male Vocal Artiste

12. The Best Female Vocal Artiste

13. The Best Group of The Year

14. The Best Rapper of The Year

15. The Best Collaboration of The Year

16. New Artiste of the Year

17. Popular Song of The Year

18. Artiste of the Year

19. The African Artiste Of The Year

20. Uncovered Artiste Of The Year

21. The Producer of The Year

22. Song Writer of The Year

23. Best Instrumentalist of The Year

24. UK Based Songwriter Of The Year

25. The UK Based Best Instrumentalist Of The Year

26. UK Based Best DJ Of The Year

27. The UK Based Uncovered Artiste Of The Year

28. The UK Based Afrobeats Artist Of The Year

29. The UK Based Afrobeats Song Of The Year

30. The UK Based Artiste Of The Year

31. The UK Based Gospel Song Of The Year

32. The UK Based Gospel Artiste Of The Year

33. The UK Based Best Collaboration Of The Year

34. The Ghanaian Cultural / Traditional Art

35. European Artiste Of The Year

36. The Best Music Video Of The Year

37. Most Dominant Fanbase of The Year

38. Lifetime Achievement Award

39. Special Recognition Award

The Ghana Music Awards UK in 2021 ceremony is scheduled to take place on 9th October 2021. Unlike the other years, this year's awards will be held virtually. All the best to those looking forward to nominations and winning different awards!

Indeed, Ghanaian musicians have remarkable talent and potential. These awards are a great testament to their hard work and amazing perseverance.

