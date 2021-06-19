Family Goals: Ayew brothers reunite as they pose in heartwarming family photo

The Ayew brothers have reunited in Ghana after a long season in Europe

Rahim, Andre and Jordan looking stunning in a beautiful family picture

The trio who ply their trades abroad are in Ghana for the summer holidays

The sons of legendary Ghanaian footballer Abedi Pele, Rahim, Andrew and Jordan, have been reunited after the end of their respective seasons in Europe.

The two Black Stars players, Andre and Jordan met senior brother Rahim in Accra and took a beautiful picture that every family would love to see.

Andre Ayew, captain of the Black Stars returned to Ghana a fortnight ago after helping Swansea City to the English Promotion play-offs final.

He was also involved in the international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast in Rabat and Cape Coast respectively.

Like Andre, Jordan has been in the country gir a while but was in camp with the Black Stars and even captained the team in the friendly against Morocco.

Rahim Ayew returned from Gibraltar, where he plays for Europa FC some few days ago.

The brothers will return to their various clubs next month for preseason, however, Andre is looking for a new club following his exit from Swansea.

Source: Yen News