Abedi Pele has been spotted hanging out with his three sons Jordan, Dede, and Rahim Ayew

The legendary football star spent time with his sons as part of the Father's Day celebration on Sunday

According to Abedi's only daughter, this was the first time in six years the family was celebrating Father's Day as a unit

Ghanaian football legend, Abedi Pele recently spent a good time with his male children at his home.

Abedi Pele hosted his boys Rahim, Dede, and Jordan Ayew, as they celebrated him on Father's Day on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Black Stars captain is seen seated wearing a black shirt over a pair of blue jeans.

Seated in a single sofa, Abedi Pele had Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew seated on the armrest while Rahim Ayew stood behind them with his hands wrapped around Dede's neck and shoulders.

The proud father was full of smiles just like his sons who also looked excited to be back home after their long football seasons abroad.

In a second photo, Rahim was the one who sat on the sofa's armrest while Dede and Jordan stood on a staircase behind them.

The photos were first shared by Jordan Ayew with the caption:

"Happy Fathers Day, Dad! Thank you for All you have done for us We love you! ♥️."

A later post on Instagram stories by Abedi Pele's only daughter, Imani Ayew, indicated that this year's edition happens to be the first time in six years that the family has celebrated Father's Day together.

The Ayew family

Abedi Pele's family is blessed in terms of football. Apart from being a successful footballer himself, he has his three sons actively playing football.

Rahim plays as a defensive midfielder for Europa FC in Gibraltar. He has represented Ghana at all national team levels and was in the squad for the 2010 World Cup.

Dede Ayew is the current captain of the Ghana Black Stars and was the deputy captain for Swansea in the English Championship in the last season.

He is reported to be on the radar of Newcastle United after being released by Swansea.

Jordan plays for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League and has been a permanent fixture in the Balck Stars in the past seven years.

Still on the family, Abedi Pele's brothers Kwame and Sola Ayew also played professionally and featured for Ghana at various levels.

Kwame Ayew, the more successful of Abedi's brothers, won the Portuguese Primera Liga with Sporting CP in the 1999/2000 season.

