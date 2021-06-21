Ghana captain Andre Ayew pops up on the radar of Newcastle United

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has popped on the radar of Newcastle United

Newcastle United is interested in the former Swansea star

Ayew is currently a free agent and could join the Magpies for free

English Premier League outfit, Newcastle United, is interested in signing Ghana captain Andre Ayew in the summer transfer window after the player left Swansea City at the end of last season.

The 31-year-old is currently a free agent and could join any club of his choice as several teams show interest in him.

The former Olympique Marseille striker ended last season in phenomenal fashion, netting 17 goals to singlehandedly lift Swansea fo the finals of the promotion play-offs, but lost out to Brentford.

His impressive campaign makes him a good addition to the Magpies, who are looking at strengthening their attack as Joe Willovk returns to parent club Arsenal in the summer.

Newcastle United was one of the teams hit hard by the financial crisis that affected football due to COVID-19.

The St James' Park owner, Mike Ashley was close to selling the club to Saudi Arabian investors but the English FA regulations stalled the process.

Ayew previously played for Marseille, Swansea in two stints, and West Ham United.

