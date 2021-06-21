Ghanaian Boxer Isaac Dogbe has spoken after a majority decision win against Adam Lopez

He has expressed happiness with his latest victory as he eyes belt in a new division

The boxer has responded to his critics in an emphatic manner after defeating Adam Lopez via majority decision in America

Ghana's Isaac Dogboe's hope of winning another world title is still on course following a superb display against Adams Lopez.

Dogboe reigned supreme over Lopez on Saturday night, June 19, 2021, in Las Vegas scoring level points on the card of judge Dave Moretti (95-95), as judges Chris Migliore (97-93) and Don Trella (96-94) who ruled in favor of Ghanaian.

Dogboe was fighting for just the second time since suffering back-to-back defeats to Emanuel Navarrete to end his title reign.

"A lot of people wrote me off after those losses to Navarette and said I was overhyped. People like me down stay down forever, we get back up," he said after the fight.

"I want to thank my team. They are not just trainers, they are family. God wanted me to be there," he added.

The squat Ghana native has since moved up to featherweight, with Saturday’s bout marking his second under the guidance of head trainer Barry Hunter.

