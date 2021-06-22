Former Ghana player, Charles Taylor, has advised Hudson-Odoi to reject any attempt by the FA to play for the Black Stars

Charles Taylor has asked Hudson-Odoi to continue his international career with England

Ghana FA is in talks with Hudson-Odoi over a possible national team switch

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor, has advised Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to reject any attempts by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to switch his allegiance and play for the Black Stars.

The 20-year-old who was in Ghana for the summer holidays sparked reports of a possible international career switch after his visit to the President of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Although Hudson-Odoi has made three international appearances for the country of his birth, he can still change nationality according to FIFA's new rules.

Charles Taylor advises Hudson-Odoi to reject any attempt by the FA to play for the Black Stars. source: Twitter/ @calteck10

But ex-Ghana international, Charles Taylor who was speaking on Angel TV advised Hudson-Odoi to concentrate on his career with the Three Lions of England.

"If Odoi is listening to me, I will advise him not to think of playing for the Black Stars. He should continue playing for England even if it is under 100, he should play for them than to play for the Black Stars. Ghana is ending career,” Taylor said on Angel TV.

When Hudson-Odoi arrived in Ghana a few weeks ago, he opened up on why he chose England over Ghana as a teenager.

“I think obviously when you’re young, you have the opportunity to play for England throughout all the years, from under 15 to under 16 all the way up,” he said.

“When they obviously gave me the opportunity to come I was in the country already. It’s something that I already had in my mind, set on already playing for England.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi won the FIFA U-17 World Cup with England in 2017 and was part of the Champions League-winning Chelsea team last month.

