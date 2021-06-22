Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah joins Saudi Arabian club Al Batin FC

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Batin FC

Afriyie Acquah signs two-year deal with Al Batin FC

The Black Stars midfielder will be unveiled by the Saudi Arabian pro league side this week

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah has joined Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al Batin FC after his contract with Yeni Malatyaspor ended, his agent Oliver Arthur has confirmed.

The 29-year-old signed a two-year deal with the mega-rich club and will unveiled in the coming days.

Acquah, a member of Ghana's senior national team, spent the last two seasons in Turkey with Yeni Malatyaspor.

However, after ten years in Europe where he played most of his career in Italy, the midfielder has decided to move to Asian.

His agent Oliver Arthur confirmed the move via Twitter:"Congratulations Afriyie Acquah for the decision to join Al Batin FC, Saudi Arabia. Arthur Legacy couldn’t be more proud of you. New terrain; New Culture, I have no doubt you would rise to the occasion as always."

The 2015 AFCON final Man of the Match previously played for Parma, Sampdoria, Torino and Empoli in Italy.

