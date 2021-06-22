Nana Aba Anamoah has found one of the thieves who stole candles during her birthday party last Saturday

The thief slid into Nana Aba's DM to beg for forgiveness after she threatened to show video footage of the incident

In their chat, Nana Aba shamed the thief while also correcting spelling mistakes

Nana Aba Anamoah has found and shamed one of the people who allegedly stole scented candles during her birthday party.

Nana Aba turned a year older on Saturday, June 19, 2021, and had a plush birthday party at her residence.

Two days after the party, Nana Aba announced on Twitter that some unknown persons stole scented candles at her recently held birthday party.

Some scenes from Nana Aba's birthday party Photo source: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

In a later tweet, she disclosed the said persons, who were uninvited guests at the event, had been captured on camera and threatened to release the video.

Following the broadcaster's threat to share the video on social media, one of the suspected thieves has slid into her DM to beg for forgiveness.

In a chat with Nana Aba, the 'thief' claimed that s/he thought the candles were souvenirs because some boys also took some away.

"I will bring mine back. Antie please forgive me. Please don't post the video you are my mentor," the message concluded.

Nana Aba replied by saying the person was not serious, adding "shame on you for doing that to me."

In a reply, the 'thief' admitted to being ashamed and pleaded for the video not to be published online.

In all these, Nana Aba still had time to correct spelling mistakes the 'thief' made during the chat before ending the conversation.

The broadcaster shared a screenshot of the chat with the 'thief' on her Twitter page. See the post below:

Nana Aba's party was grand

Meanwhile, Nana Aba's birthday was celebrated in a grand style with a star-studded party.

The party had Stonebwoy, Joselyn Dumas, Salma Mumin, Sandra Ankobiah, Serwaa Amihere, and many other stars in attendance.

Videos from the party which emerged on social media showed some of the lovely moments.

Ken Agyapong's 61st birthday

The birthday of Nana Aba followed another grand birthday celebration by Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong who turned 61 years old on June 16.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Ken Agyapong flew his family, including his second wife and many of his children, to Dubai to celebrate.

In a video from the trip, Ken Agyapong and his big family were seen sitting at the table for dinner at the plush Bulgari Yacht Club in Jumeirah Bay.

