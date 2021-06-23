At age 70, a man decided to show his prowess in drinking to young ones but ended up losing his life instead

In a video being shared online, he was able to take an entire bottle of gin in one breath without pausing

However, shortly after, he started losing his breath and died as a result

An aged man has lost his life in a weird manner as he passed out after showing off his drinking prowess in a daring competition with younger folks.

In a sad video that is being circulated online, the 70-year-old was able to consume an entire bottle of gin within a short time as the crowd around kept hailing and cheering him on.

How he lost his life

Moments later, he became so restless that he took off his clothes and was seen panting for a breath of fresh air, after which he fell onto one side.

Watch the video below:

The next moment that was captured on the camera after that was the man's burial ceremony where the mourners were seen paying their last respect by pouring drinks over his grave.

What netizens are saying

Tons of social media users had a lot to say about the man's sad demise.

heisexpensiveerock indicated that it was a sad exchange.

He exchanged his life with drink . Lol

iam_dchiefpriest mentioned what actually took the man's life

He died of ignorance

nonye09 found it interesting that the mourners gave him more drink

And Dey are still giving him more drinks evn while his dead

In another sad story, a young Ghanaian lady who has been identified as Nana Ama was seen in a video that is beginning to gain attention on social media crying uncontrollably.

The footage that was taken by an acquaintance of the lady was shared on the official Instagram handle of dailycelebritiesnewsdotorg.

Nana Ama was weeping, groaning, and restlessly turning from one side of her bed to another in the video despite attempts by the acquaintance to calm her down.

