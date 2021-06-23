Back to my roots- Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana shares video of where it all started

FC Nordsjaelland winger Sulemana goes back home after successful season in Europe

The 19-year-old is attracting interests from top clubs in Europe

Fast rising Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has shared a beautiful video of him going back to his roots after a visit to his hometown in Techiman.

The 19-year-old after a successful campaign in Europe with Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland visited his hometown in Techiman to inspire young footballers to chase their dreams.

Born in Techiman, on February 15, 2002, the winger left home at a young age to join the Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo.

His quick development saw him move to Europe to join FC Nordsjaelland at 18, where he signed his first professional contract.

The Ghana international's career blossomed after a year in Europe, attracting interests from giants Manchester United and Ajax Amsterdam.

He was invited for Ghana's international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast but withdrew at the eleventh hour.

