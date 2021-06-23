Black Stars winger Emmanuel Gyasi is enjoying holidays with his Italian girlfriend

The Ghanaian winger is spending his season vacation in Sardinia with his girlfriend

Gyasi left Ghana a week ago after being called up for the international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghana and Spezia star Emmanuel Gyasi is spending quality time with his Italian girlfriend after this month's international friendlies with Morocco and Ivory Coast.

Gyasi quickly returned to Italy after the friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast to enjoy the offseason with his lovely girlfriend, Carolina Rossi.

The Spezia attacker and Carolina were seen cruising on a beach in the Italian city of Sardinia.

Black Stars winger Emmanuel Gyasi spotted chilling on holidays with Italian girlfriend

Source: Instagram

The couple has been dating for some time now and pictures from their vacation show how madly they are in love with each other.

Carolina Rossi is the daughter of the sporting director of Italian Serie A side US Sassuolo, Giovanni Rossi.

Emmanuel Gyasi has been the star of Spezia in the last two seasons, helping the club to ain promotion before adding them sustain their status in the just-ended campaign.

He has played three times for the Black Stars since earning his debut call-up in March.

Speaking about footballers living life and enjoying themselves while on vacation, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Liverpool and Senegal superstar Sadio Mane has been spotted in his little village of Bambaly in Senegal enjoying the summer holidays as he joined friends to eat mangoes.

Despite making over £100,000 per week in wages, the 29-year-old prefers cooling off in Senegal to spending the holidays in the luxurious city of Dubai as most of his peers do.

Pictures of him enjoying some fresh mangoes with friends went viral with many praising the winger's level of humility.

Earlier this week, Mane handed over a hospital he built, which costs about €530,000 to the government of Senegal as part of his effort in giving back to society.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen