Current Black Stars captain Dede Ayew and former captain Stephen Appiah recently met

The two had fun in a photo Dede Ayew shared on social media

Fans have been excited after seeing the photo of the two captains

Two of Ghana's national football team captains have been spotted in a rare photo on social media.

The photo is of the current skipper of Black Stars, Andre 'Dede' Ayew, and former captain Stephen Appiah.

The two recently went on a hangout with Dede Ayew taking to social media to share the photo.

Dede Ayew and Stephen Appiah recently met and had fun Photo source: @andreayew10

Source: Instagram

In the photo YEN.com.gh sighted, Ayew and Appiah looked fine in their casual outfits.

While the current captain wore a white shirt over silver-coloured pair of trousers, the former captain wore a turquoise green top and down (shorts).

Sitting in a relaxed mood, the two had a funny conversation which one could deduce from the smiles on their faces.

It is not known when they took the photo. Dede shared it on Instagram on June 23, 2021.

In his caption, the former Swansea City star indicated it was always great to see Appiah.

"Always great to see you and learn more from you my senior capito @stephenappiahofficial," his caption read.

Photo excites fans

The photo of Ayew and Appiah has excited football fans, with many praising the two.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted under the photo.

kritikal_music described the two as:

"Legends"

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe (prince_of_goals) said:

"That is it ."

tayfunkaraaslan10 asked the two who are former players of Turkish club Fenerbahçe to come back:

"Come to Fenerbahçe ."

Dede and his brothers celebrate their dad on Fathers Day

Meanwhile, Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele has recently spent a good time with his male children at his home.

Abedi Pele hosted his boys Rahim, Dede, and Jordan Ayew, as they celebrated him on Father's Day on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Black Stars captain sat in the middle of his sons.

