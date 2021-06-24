Ghanaian forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has gotten a new tattoo after rejoining Hertha Berlin

K.P Boateng returns to the boyhood club after 14 years

He signed a one-year deal with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin

Ghanaian forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has expressed a deep love for his boyhood club, Hertha Berlin after getting a new tattoo of the club's name on his chest.

The 34-year-old returns home after 14 years to sign a one-year deal at the club that nurtured him into becoming a global superstar.

Boateng released photos of his new tattoo on his Twitter page to indicate his deep affection for Hertha Berlin, insisting the club has always been dear to his heart.

K.P Boateng expresses love for Hertha Berlin with new tattoo. SOURCE: Twitter/ @KPBofficial

Source: Twitter

The 2010 World Cup star left Hertha Berlin at age 20 to join English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur before going on to play for eleven other clubs.

His return to Germany happened after his contract with the Italian Serie B side, AC Monza expired at the end of the season.

Between Hertha Berlin and Monza, he played for AC Milan, Genoa, Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sassuolo, Besiktas and Fiorentina.

He currently works as a pundit for German television station ARD for EURO 2020.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that The German Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin has announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng.

The 34-year-old returns to the club he left 14 years ago as a 20-year-old after spells across Europe.

Boateng signed a year deal that will keep him at the club till the summer of 2022.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen