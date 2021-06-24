Ghana center-back, Kasim Adams Nuhu, has celebrated his birthday in Marseille

The Hoffenheim player is enjoying his vacation in the French City

Kasim Adams missed Ghana's international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast

Ghana defender, Kasim Adams Nuhu celebrated his 26th birthday in the beautiful city of Marseille in France as he cools off ahead of the European football season.

The Hoffenheim player traveled to France at the end of a hectic German Bundesliga campaign to spend time on vacation.

He dropped a picture of himself on Instagram to show gratitude to all well-wishers on his birthday.

Black Stars defender Kasim Nuhu celebrates 26th birthday in France. SOURCE: Instagram/ @adamskassim24

The Black Stars defender missed Ghana's double international friendlies in June against Morocco and Ivory Coast, but he is expected to return to the team later this year for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 26-year-old was a key member of the national team at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.

Last season, he played 18 games in all competitions for TSG Hoffenheim after returning from a loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf at the beginning of the campaign.

Nuhu Adams will be returning to Germany in July to start preparations for the 2021/22 season.

