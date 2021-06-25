The clash between Hearts and Kotoko would revolve around a number of players

YEN.com.gh's Sports Desk has singled out some players to make a difference in the Super Two clash on Sunday

All is set for Hearts v Kotoko which would be packed with many surprises

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Big games they say are for big players and anytime Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko meet, there are the difference makers.

In the past, players like Ishmael Addo, Bernard Don Bortey, Charles Taylor, Stephen Oduro, and Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor etched their names in history for roles played in Ghana's version of El-Classico.

Ahead of Sunday's game, which could be a potential league decider, YEN.com.gh looks at the six players that could make a difference when Hearts hosts Asante Kotoko.

Six players to watch out for in Hearts versus Kotoko super clash. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko @HeartsOfOakGH

Source: Twitter

FABIO GAMA

The Brazilian has been Asante Kotoko's livewire since finding his feet in the squad. Gama had a slow start to his career with the Porcupine Warriors after arriving in the country struggling with fitness issues.

However, on his full competitive debut against Liberty, it was all written from the match that he was full of quality.

The nimble-footed Brazilian has gone on to provide six assists and scored five goals.

If Kotoko is to get anything out of the game against Hearts, a lot will be dependent on the Brazilian playmaker.

EMMANUEL GYAMFI

Another player getting in form at the right time is Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Gyamfi since the arrival of Portuguese coach Mariano Baretto has been the main man at Kotoko, bagging six goals in his last six games.

The deputy captain of Kotoko knows Hearts of Oak very well, as he was part of the team that defeated the Phobians in the FA Cup final in 2018.

His good form has seen him earn a new contract and his leadership qualities will be important for the Reds on Sunday.

MUDASIRU SALIFU

One player that can make a huge difference on Sunday is Mudasiru Salifu. The workaholic midfielder has been the bridge between defence and attack.

Injuries have affected his campaign but whenever he is on the pitch, he is an added ammunition to the Porcupine Warriors.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

IBRAHIM SALIFU

Hearts of Oak's poster boy, Salifu has been a sensation in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League. His performances with Eleven Wonders forced Hearts of Oak to break the bank and sign the mercurial midfielder.

Ibrahim Salifu has scored three goals and provided eight assists so far. His ability to weave in defence-splitting passing and distribute the ball effortlessly has made him a dangerous player to tackle.

His addition to the Hearts of Oak set-up has injected them with some fluidity in attack.

DANIEL AFRIYIE

Arguably the most improved player in the Ghana Premier League, the 18-year-old seemed to have found his form since leading the Black Satellites to the U-20 Cup of Nations title.

Under coach Samuel Boadu, the player has transformed into a beast and should be a player Kotoko should be wary of.

His skill and dribbling qualities make him a delight to watch and if there is a player to fear on Sunday, it's definitely Afriyie Barnieh.

KWADJO OBENG JNR

Kwadjo Obeng Jnr leads the goal-scoring chart at Hearts of Oak this season, with nine after scoring in Thursday evening's win over Legon Cities.

The lanky forward has shown he can be relied upon due to his goal poaching ability. The left-footed attacker has been criticised in the past for his lack of mobility but that has changed significantly, with the striker always at the right place at the right.

He is a player that can punish the Kotoko defender if let loose.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko go neck-to-neck in this season's Premier League after both recorded victories on matchday 30.

Hearts of Oak completed the midweek fixtures with an impressive win against Legon Cities after beating their regional rivals 2-1 in Accra.

Kwadjo Obeng Jnr and Ansah Botwe netted for the Phobians as Nigerian import Victorien Adebayor pulled one back for the Royals.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh