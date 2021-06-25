Kotoko's Fabio Gama is ready for the Super Two clash against Hearts on Sunday

The Brazilian midfielder would play a key role for Kotoko against their arch-rivals

Hearts would host Asante Kotoko on Sunday in a league decider

Asante Kotoko's Brazilian midfielder looks charged ahead of the Porcupine Warriors' clash against Hearts on Sunday after ushering the famous "Wu Kum Apem Apem b3ba" slogan.

The Brazilian in a video posted by his teammate Habib Mohammed on Twitter is seen saying the words which literally translates 'if you kill a thousand, a thousand will return.'

The famous slogan is used by fans to enchant their teams ahead of games and seems perfect for the biggest game of the season on Sunday.

Wu kum apem a apem b3ba- Kotoko's Brazilian midfielder sing club's slogan in video. Source: Instagram/dailycelebritiesnews

Source: Instagram

The record Ghana Premier League champions will be in Accra on Sunday to face Hearts of Oak as the two clubs settle their scores.

Both teams are leveled on points after 30 games with 56 points but Hearts are top on goals difference.

The winner of the match on Sunday could be heading for the league triumph at the end of the season.

Hearts and Kotoko won their matches in midweek as the Ghana Premier League gets more competitive.

