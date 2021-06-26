- Sam George says Kuami Eugene must bot perform at the Accra Sports Stadium

- The Ningo-Prampram MP argues that fans of Accra Hearts of Oak don’t want him there

- His call comes ahead of the Hearts VS Kotoko match on Sunday

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, believes it will be inappropriate for singer, Kuami Eugene to perform at the Accra Sports Stadium during the Hearts Versus Kotoko match on Sunday, June 27.

There is confirmation that Hiplife singer will be opening the competitive game between both teams of the Ghana Premier League. But Sam George says Kuami Eugene must opt for performing at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi or on the Asante Kotoko bus enroute Accra.

“Accra Hearts of Oak belongs to the fans. We say we do not want Kwami Eugene to perform at our stadium on Sunday. He can perform at Baba Yara before they leave Kumasi or perform on their team bus,” he tweeted.

Tickets for the competitive game sold out less than two hours after being placed for sale. These tickets, a little over 10,000, were issued die to the restrictions of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

To this end, the Accra Sports Stadium will only be opened to 25 percent of capacity, despite an appeal by management of Accra Hearts of Oak for an expansion of the numbers.

Both teams share 46 points each with Accra Hearts of Oak on top with a goal difference.

