Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, lock horns in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Sunday, June 26, 2021.

The match, to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium, has become more significant as the two teams are tied on 56 points on the GPL table with Hearts on top because of a superior goal difference.

A win for any of the teams may decide the winner of the 2021 league title which would have only three matches left.

Ahead of the Hearts and Kotoko match, there has been a big buzz on social media with many celebrities and other prominent personalities rooting for their respective teams.

YEN.com.gh has put together a list of Ghanaian stars who are known to support Kotoko and will be rooting for a win over Hearts.

1. Serwaa Amihere:

GHOne TV Serwaa is known to support Kotkot and she often banters with others on social media.

2. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh:

Energy Minister and MP for Manhyia South is a staunch supporter of Kotoko who often makes time to watch the team play.

3. Dentaa Amoateng:

Dentaa Amoateng is not only a fan of Kotoko but also works for the team

4. Kuami Eugene:

The young musician is a known Kotoko supporter, a reason Hearts of Oak fans cited to prevent him from performing on the matchday.

5. Vim Lady:

The Despite Media presenter has been making a lot of posts ahead of the m

6. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah:

Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is also rooting for Kotoko.

7. Nana Yaa Brefo:

The Angel FM/TV broadcaster is madly in love with Kotoko.

8. Samini:

Music star Samini is a supporter of Kotoko.

9. Yaw Sarpong:

The gospel music legend is a longstanding supporter of Asante Kotoko.

10. Sammy Awuku:

