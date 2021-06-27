Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, lock horns in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Sunday, June 26, 2021.

The match, to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium, has become more significant as the two teams are tied on 56 points on the GPL table with Hearts on top because of a superior goal difference.

A win for any of the teams may decide the winner of the 2021 league title which would have only three matches left.

Ahead of the Hearts and Kotoko match, there has been a big buzz on social media with many celebrities and other prominent personalities rooting for their respective teams.

YEN.com.gh has put together a list of famous Ghanaian who are known to be supporters of Hearts of Oak.

1. John Dumelo:

The actor-politician has full confidence that Hearts will win against Kotoko.

2. A-Plus

The musician-turned-politician is also a die-hard Hearts fan.

3. Afia Schwar

Afia Schwar says Hearts is going to silence Kotoko.

4. Bernard Avle:

Citi FM's Bernard Avle is optimistic of a Hearts victory.

5. Cina Soul:

The singer is a die-hard Hearts fan and has been modelling the club's jersey.

6. Sam George:

The Ningo-Prampram MP has been vocal in the attempt to make Kuami Eugene, a known Kotoko fan, perform at the match.

7. Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy is Hearts of Oak who attends the team's matches sometimes.

8. Kwesi Arthur

The rapper is a Hearts fan and has been repping his jersey from a long time ago.

9. Kwami Sefa Kayi:

The ace broadcaster never hides his love for Hearts of Oak every time he sits on Peace FM's Kokrokoo morning show.

10. Bridget Otoo

The broadcaster is rooting for a Hearts win.

