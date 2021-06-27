Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, lock horns in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Sunday, June 26, 2021.

The match, to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium, has become more significant as the two teams are tied on 56 points on the GPL table with Hearts on top because of a superior goal difference.

A win for any of the teams may decide the winner of the 2021 league title which would have only three matches left.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Prior to the start of the match, there have been many photos of famous Ghanaians rocking the jerseys of their preferred teams.

YEN.com.gh has put the focus on Ghanaian female stars who are supporting either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko.

Below, we have compiled photos of the finest female stars who support each of the teams.

Asante Kotoko

1. Efia Odo:

2. Dentaa Amoateng:

3. Serwaa Amihere:

4. Vim Lady:

5. Tima Kumkum:

6. Sandra Ankobiah:

Accra Hearts of Oak

1. Cina Soul:

2. Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye:

3. Afia Schwar:

4. Bernice Abu-Baidoo:

5. Bridget Otoo:

6. Lydia Forson:

