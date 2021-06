- Supporters have thronged the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the Super Clash

- Dr. Mensa Otabil has expressed his love for Accra Hearts of Oak

- So far, singer Kuami Eugene, has resolved not to perform at the game

All is set for the competitive match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Supporters have made their way to the Accra Sports Stadium for what is expected to be the most competitive and highly attended sporting event since lockdown restrictions were eased by President Akufo-Addo.

Players of Kotoko prepare for the game (Photo:Getty Image)

Source: Facebook

Already, supporters of both football clubs have inundated social media sites to express their support for their respective teams.

General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has declared his support for Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of the super clash on Sunday, June 27.

This old video of the pastor has been fetched by die-hard fans of the Accra-based football club as they gear up in confidence ahead of the match against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

“I don’t like the English Premier League and it is because I am a Ghanaian and I like Accra Hearts of Oak; until the bones are rotten,” Pastor Mensa Otabil confidently announced amid cheers from his congregation.

Meanwhile, singer, Kuami Eugene, has replied the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram – Sam George, over his performance at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Sam George, believes it will be inappropriate for singer, Kuami Eugene to perform at the Accra Sports Stadium during the Hearts Versus Kotoko match on Sunday, June 27.

But taking to his Twitter page, Kuami Eugene called for calm explaining it is a game of love after all.

There is confirmation that Hiplife singer will be opening the competitive game between both teams of the Ghana Premier League. But Same George says Kuami Eugene must opt for performing at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi or on the Asante Kotoko bus enroute Accra.

“Accra Hearts of Oak belongs to the fans. We say we do not want Kwami Eugene to perform at our stadium on Sunday. He can perform at Baba Yara before they leave Kumasi or perform on their team bus,” he tweeted.

Tickets for the competitive game sold out less than two hours after being placed for sale. These tickets, a little over 10,000, were issued die to the restrictions of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

To this end, the Accra Sports Stadium will only be opened to 25 percent of capacity, despite an appeal by management of Accra Hearts of Oak for an expansion of the numbers.

Both teams share 46 points each with Accra Hearts of Oak on top with a goal difference.

