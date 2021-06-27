Hearts of Oak have beaten Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash to extend lead at the top

Phobians inch close to their first title in over a decade

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the winner as Hearts beat Kumasi-based club

Accra Hearts of Oak have taken the initiative in the title race after beating fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in Accra on Sunday.

Ghana U-20 captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the only goal of the game in the second half as Hearts go three points ahead of the Porcupine Warriors.

In a tense battle at the nation's Wembley, both sides created decent chances in the first half with Hearts rattling the post through captain Mohammed Fatawu.

Daniel Afriyie provides lots of problems to the Kotoko defence with his pace and skills.

Emmanuel Gyamfi for Kotoko also came close but his effort was not enough to trouble Hearts as the half ended barren.

However, after the break, it was the host who was determined to break the deadlock.

And a little after the hour mark, Daniel Barnieh clipped a long-range effort to beat Kwame Baah for the winner.

Hearts maintained their composure as coach Samuel Boadu rang last-minute changes, bring on Caleb Amankwa and William Dankyi to preserve the lead.

The win sends Hearts top with 59 points and three games remaining.

Source: Yen