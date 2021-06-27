Hearts Vs Kotoko: Video Of Afriyie Barnieh's Goal That Gave Hearts 1-0 Victory
Acra Hearts of Oak have pipped their arch-rivals, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, 1-0 in their Ghana Premier League encounter.
The game which came off at the Accra Sports Stadium was decided by a superb effort by Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.
Afriyie Barnie turned home a wayward short from his colleague by doing a half-turn to unleash a shot that flew over Kotoko keeper Kwame Baah.
A short video clip has popped up showing Afriyie's goal which has put Hearts of Oak in a pole position for their first league title in 10 years.
Source: Yen