Acra Hearts of Oak have pipped their arch-rivals, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, 1-0 in their Ghana Premier League encounter.

The game which came off at the Accra Sports Stadium was decided by a superb effort by Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Afriyie Barnie turned home a wayward short from his colleague by doing a half-turn to unleash a shot that flew over Kotoko keeper Kwame Baah.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

A short video clip has popped up showing Afriyie's goal which has put Hearts of Oak in a pole position for their first league title in 10 years.

Source: Yen