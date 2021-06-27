Hearts defeats Kotoko 1-0; the drama and "gyama" all captured in one minute read

- Hearts of Oak have defeated Asante Kotoko by a goal to nil

- This goal extends the “Phobians” much closer to the League title

- The match was highly competitive with supporters charged up for victory

The much anticipated match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak has ended with the "Phobians" winning the day by a goal to nil.

The Accra Giants are therefore in a wide lead on the league title in 11 years after defeating their arch rivals in what many consider a tough match.

Hearts of Oak crushes Asante Kotoko by goal to nil in fiery match (Photo: Getty Images)

Both teams were level on 56 points ahead of Sunday's match at the Accra Sports Stadium but the defeat of the Porcupines, who were second-placed, means Hearts have now taken a three-point lead.

Hearts of Oak now have 59 points from 31 matches while Kotoko have 56 points after the same number of matches played

Build-up to the game

General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, declared his support for Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of the super clash on Sunday, June 27.

An old video of the pastor was fetched by die-hard fans of the Accra-based football club as they geared up in confidence for the match against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

“I don’t like the English Premier League and it is because I am a Ghanaian and I like Accra Hearts of Oak; until the bones are rotten,” Pastor Mensa Otabil confidently announced amid cheers from his congregation.

Meanwhile, singer, Kuami Eugene, replied the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram – Sam George, over his call not to perform at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Sam George, believed it will be inappropriate for singer, Kuami Eugene to perform at the Accra Sports Stadium during the Hearts Versus Kotoko match on Sunday, June 27.

Taking to his Twitter page, Kuami Eugene called for calm explaining it was a game of love after all.

There was word that the singer will be opening the competitive game between both teams of the Ghana Premier League. But Same George stated that Kuami Eugene must opt for performing at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi or on the Asante Kotoko bus enroute Accra.

“Accra Hearts of Oak belongs to the fans. We say we do not want Kwami Eugene to perform at our stadium on Sunday. He can perform at Baba Yara before they leave Kumasi or perform on their team bus,” he tweeted.

Tickets for the competitive game sold out less than two hours after being placed for sale. These tickets, a little over 10,000, were issued die to the restrictions of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

To this end, the Accra Sports Stadium only be opened to 25 percent of capacity, despite an appeal by management of Accra Hearts of Oak for an expansion of the numbers.

Source: Yen.com.gh