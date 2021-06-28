Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko to take advantage in the title race

Inter Allies have been relegated after eight years in the top-flight

Dreams FC's impressive run was halted by Aduana in Dormaa

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Accra Hearts of Oak gained the bragging rights over their fierce rivals Asante Kotoko after a 1-0 victory at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's 66th-minute winner was enough as Hearts gained three points ahead of the Reds with three matches remaining.

The Phobians need two more victories to be crowned champions for the first time in 11 years.

GPL Round-Up: Hearts silence Kotoko, Inter Allies relegated and Dreams FC fall in Dormaa. Source: Twitter/ @HeartsOfOakGH & @AsanteKotoko_SC

Source: Twitter

Elsewhere, Inter Allies have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Liberty Professionals, who are also struggling to stay in the league.

In Dormaa, Sam Adams and Bright Agyei were on target as Aduana Stars halted Dreams FC's decent run of form to set up an interesting top-four battle.

Great Olympics took advantage to leapfrog Dreams to third place after a 1-1 draw against Elmina Sharks.

Medeama were held for the second time in a row after they were held by Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Techiman Eleven Wonders handed their survival hopes a boost with an impressive 3-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

Two games will be settled this afternoon, as King Faisal faces Legon Cities and Ebusua Dwarfs plays Karela United.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In other sports news, YEN.com.gh reported that big games they say are for big players and anytime Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko meet, there are the difference makers.

In the past, players like Ishmael Addo, Bernard Don Bortey, Charles Taylor, Stephen Oduro, and Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor etched their names in history for roles played in Ghana's version of El-Classico.

YEN.com.gh focused on some six players that could make a difference when Hearts hosts Asante Kotoko.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen