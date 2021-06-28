Hasaacas Ladies have been crowned champions of the National Women's League

They thumped Ampem Darkoa Ladies to win their fifth league title

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will have to wait another year to win the league

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Hasaacas Ladies continued their dominance of women football in the country after a magnificent performance against Ampem Darkoa Ladies to win the national league title.

The Sekondi giants beat their main rivals 4-0 to win the National Women's League for the fifth time in their history.

The game which was played on Saturday at the Madina Park saw the two winners from the Northern and Southern Zone face each other for the ultimate.

Hasaacas Ladies crowned champions of National Women's League. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Hasaacas wasted no time in announcing their intentions after Faustina Nyame headed in from a close range to open the scoring.

Ampem Darkoa came close twice but the Hasaacas goalie was equal to the task, producing two fine saves.

At the half hour mark, Hasaacas doubled their lead through a freekick from Evelyn Badu.

Doris Boduwaa put the game beyond Ampem Darkoa with a sumptuous volley before the break and she completed the team's victory with another fine strike in the 84th minute.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Accra Hearts of Oak have taken the lead in the title race after beating fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in Accra on Sunday.

Ghana U-20 captain, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the only goal of the game in the second half as Hearts go three points ahead of the Porcupine Warriors.

In a tense battle at the nation's Wembley, both sides created decent chances in the first half with Hearts rattling the post through captain Mohammed Fatawu.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Newspaper